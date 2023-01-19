Human sacrifice: Chargesheet in Rosily murder on January 21

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Rural Police will file the second chargesheet in the Elanthoor human sacrifice case before the Perumbavoor Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on January 21. The case is related to the murder of Rosily, of Mattoor, near Kalady.

Earlier, Kochi city police had filed the chargesheet in the murder of Padmam, who is the second victim in the human sacrifice that took place at Elanthoor in Pathanamthitta.

The chargesheet in the Rosily murder case was prepared under the supervision of Ernakulam Rural Police chief Vivek Kumar. A team under Ernakulam Rural ASP T Biji George conducted the probe and collected evidence in the case.

In the absence of direct evidence, the police had to conduct the investigation based on circumstantial and scientific evidence. To prevent the accused from securing statutory bail, the chargesheet will be filed within the prescribed 90 days of their arrest.

