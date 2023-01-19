Walayar case: Mother of victims moves HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Alleging that the CBI probe in the Walayar case is not progressing on the right track, the mother of the victims approached the Kerala High Court seeking a court-monitored probe to bring out the truth.

Expressing doubts that the investigating agency is acting under the influence of someone, the woman said that officials are trying to submit the final report without conducting a thorough investigation. “The investigation is going in a sloppy, defective and improper manner. The agency is acting mala fide and abusing its powers,” the petitioner said.

The CBI should also probe the suspicious deaths of accused Pradeep and another suspect John Praveen, she urged. The involvement of the child pornography mafia in the death of the minor girls should also be investigated, the woman pointed out.

