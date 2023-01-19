Home Cities Kochi

Walayar case: Mother of victims moves HC

The CBI should also probe the suspicious deaths of accused Pradeep and another suspect John Praveen, she urged.

Published: 19th January 2023 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2023 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Alleging that the CBI probe in the Walayar case is not progressing on the right track, the mother of the victims approached the Kerala High Court seeking a court-monitored probe to bring out the truth.

Expressing doubts that the investigating agency is acting under the influence of someone, the woman said that officials are trying to submit the final report without conducting a thorough investigation. “The investigation is going in a sloppy, defective and improper manner. The agency is acting mala fide and abusing its powers,” the petitioner said.

The CBI should also probe the suspicious deaths of accused Pradeep and another suspect John Praveen, she urged. The involvement of the child pornography mafia in the death of the minor girls should also be investigated, the woman pointed out.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Indian politics needs more like her: Jairam Ramesh on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern 
The accident took place at 4.45 am at Repoli village in Raigad. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Nine people killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
Scientists say the estimated land loss due to erosion between 1990 and 2018 in Kancheepuram is around 186 hectares. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Waves take away big slice of Tamil Nadu coastline: Report
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
School shutdowns hurt students’ learning ability: Survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp