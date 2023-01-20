Bringing the outside in, Kochi introduces interactive home spaces

Gargi Prasannan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Gone are the days when houses were confined spaces and not connected to outdoors at all. Now, people are opening up to the idea of forming a home space that has repeated interactions between the indoors and the outdoors. Many are saying yes to the inside outside design concept. The architects are merging the outside and inside of a home by diminishing the boundaries.

The people who love natural elements such as sunlight, cool breeze, fresh air, and even rain are mostly fond of the inside-outside concept in architecture. The house with such a design makes one feel that they are connected to outdoors even while being indoors.

“Now the clients are demanding this relatively new concept, this is a visible change from before. However, it is a bit difficult to execute the design when compared to the rest,” says architect Samjad Narayan from Kasargod.

Although the inside-outside concept is a positive attempt to coexist with nature, and allows one to be more nature friendly even inside the house, it is also being adopted as one of the ways to tackle the issues of energy consumption.

Deepa Ganesh, Green building consultant and architect in Ganesh Technical Consultancy Services, says the interior exterior connectivity is not just about the design aspect but also helps to utilise the available natural energy resources over the artificial energy ones.

An open courtyard, retractable doors, sliding glass panels, the roof and walls side carefully designed with openings, through which light, wind, or rain could enter, etc, are some features of the concept. Despite being exposed to outdoors, the concept is designed in a way where the security of the house is not kept at risk

Bringing nature indoor is also another feature that brings the inside-outside concept alive. Including indoor plants, roof gardens, and the minimal destruction of the existing nature adds to the design. Apart from the rich viridescence, plants produce oxygen and humidity,making the interior environment healthy and soothing.

“ The concept of walls is decreasing now and the designs are more focusing on positivity and mental requirements of the residents. The openness of the design and bringing nature inside will of course aid this”, says Deepa.

Key features for inside outside design

An extended living space is a good option to connect with the outside. A small private garden outside the bathroom can also bring the concept

You can maintain the flow of design by using the same kind of flooring inside the rooms and the patio. Use of the similar materials both inside and outside also creates a flawless transition.

Install roof lanterns for a better view.

A glass balcony can give an undisturbed view of the landscape. Installing windows at a perfect place where the view is at its best gives a peaceful atmosphere inside the house.

Larger floors and giving water features inside the house provide the predominant experience of nature.

KOCHI: Gone are the days when houses were confined spaces and not connected to outdoors at all. Now, people are opening up to the idea of forming a home space that has repeated interactions between the indoors and the outdoors. Many are saying yes to the inside outside design concept. The architects are merging the outside and inside of a home by diminishing the boundaries. The people who love natural elements such as sunlight, cool breeze, fresh air, and even rain are mostly fond of the inside-outside concept in architecture. The house with such a design makes one feel that they are connected to outdoors even while being indoors. “Now the clients are demanding this relatively new concept, this is a visible change from before. However, it is a bit difficult to execute the design when compared to the rest,” says architect Samjad Narayan from Kasargod. Although the inside-outside concept is a positive attempt to coexist with nature, and allows one to be more nature friendly even inside the house, it is also being adopted as one of the ways to tackle the issues of energy consumption. Deepa Ganesh, Green building consultant and architect in Ganesh Technical Consultancy Services, says the interior exterior connectivity is not just about the design aspect but also helps to utilise the available natural energy resources over the artificial energy ones. An open courtyard, retractable doors, sliding glass panels, the roof and walls side carefully designed with openings, through which light, wind, or rain could enter, etc, are some features of the concept. Despite being exposed to outdoors, the concept is designed in a way where the security of the house is not kept at risk Bringing nature indoor is also another feature that brings the inside-outside concept alive. Including indoor plants, roof gardens, and the minimal destruction of the existing nature adds to the design. Apart from the rich viridescence, plants produce oxygen and humidity,making the interior environment healthy and soothing. “ The concept of walls is decreasing now and the designs are more focusing on positivity and mental requirements of the residents. The openness of the design and bringing nature inside will of course aid this”, says Deepa. Key features for inside outside design An extended living space is a good option to connect with the outside. A small private garden outside the bathroom can also bring the concept You can maintain the flow of design by using the same kind of flooring inside the rooms and the patio. Use of the similar materials both inside and outside also creates a flawless transition. Install roof lanterns for a better view. A glass balcony can give an undisturbed view of the landscape. Installing windows at a perfect place where the view is at its best gives a peaceful atmosphere inside the house. Larger floors and giving water features inside the house provide the predominant experience of nature.