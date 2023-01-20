Home Cities Kochi

CBI registers case against 31 personnel in Kerala for bogus I-T refund

A preliminary probe by the Income Tax department revealed that a total of 51 individuals’  had falsely claimed refund of income tax paid by them in collusion with certain agents.

Published: 20th January 2023 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2023 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)

CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against 31 employees working in the Indian Navy, Kerala Police, and private companies for making bogus income tax refund claims in the year 2016-17 while working in Kannur.

The CBI Special Crime Branch (SCB) unit in Thiruvananthapuram filed the case based on the recommendation of the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Kerala. The FIR of the case was submitted at Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate court on Tuesday. Of the 31 personnel, 18 work in  the Indian Navy while two are employed with the Kerala Police.

The remaining 11 persons are employees of private companies - Hewlett Packard Enterprises Global Soft Private Limited, Bajaj Allianz Insurance Company, SBI Life Insurance, and Indusind Bank, according to the FIR.

Spokespersons of the Indian Navy, Kerala Police, and private companies could not be contacted for comments. “The complaint was received from the Income Tax Commissioner, Kozhikode on February 4, 2020, that many salaried individuals in Kannur made huge bogus refund claims, for the assessment year 2016-2017.

Verification by the assessing officers revealed that assesses were claiming bogus refunds by making various deductions, which were not included in Form-16, relating to rent paid, donations to political parties etc. In some of the instances, the assesses admitted that their claims were wrong and repaid the refund amount with interest,” the FIR said.It is seen that some agents are involved in the scam and file income tax returns for the employees of certain organisations and collect 10% of the refund amount as filing fee.

A preliminary probe by the Income Tax department revealed that a total of 51 individuals’  had falsely claimed refund of income tax paid by them in collusion with certain agents.

Of the 51 assesses, 20 individuals repaid the refunded amount to the tune of Rs 24.62 lakh after a notice was issued to them. The remaining 31 assesses are yet to repay the refund totalling Rs 44.07 lakh.
Kerala government on March 25, 2022, accorded consent to CBI for investigating the case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Central Bureau of Investigation Indian Navy
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Indian politics needs more like her: Jairam Ramesh on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern 
The accident took place at 4.45 am at Repoli village in Raigad. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Nine people killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
Scientists say the estimated land loss due to erosion between 1990 and 2018 in Kancheepuram is around 186 hectares. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Waves take away big slice of Tamil Nadu coastline: Report
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
School shutdowns hurt students’ learning ability: Survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp