Greaves Cotton showcases its electric two and three wheelers in Kochi 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Greaves Cotton showcased its EV might with six new electric two and three wheelers, and also unveiled Ampere Primus, a new high-speed e-scooter, which is currently available for booking across India.

Atul Greentech Private Ltd. announced its foray into the electric space with the unveiling of two electric – three Wheelers, Atul Mobili & Atul Energie at the Auto Expo 2023.

Matters, an innovation-led tech start-up, at Auto Expo 2023 showcased next-generation EVs and concepts, The 6 KWh variant of the Matter-bike, India’s first geared motorbike, is built on the innovative Matter-bike platform.

TORK Motors unveiled an all-new electric motorcycle – KRATOS X at the Expo. Keeway India launched the Retrotastic SR250, The Keeway SR250 will be sold exclusively through Benelli.

Adishwar Auto Ride India Pvt. Ltd (AARI), announced the arrival of the bicycle brand Benelli Bike, also known as BBike. It is designed for multiple ride formats inclusive of Mountain, Gravel, and Road.

WardWizard unveils High-Speed Electric Scooter ‘MIHOS’ with advanced technology. The company also unveiled the concept of its city electric motorcycle ‘Rockefeller’ along with another 3Wheeler at the show.

MTA EV debuts in electric 3W (L5 Category space) with Shera R8 & Shera Comfy at Auto Expo 2023. It is India’s first automatic dual-speed transmission electric three-wheeler.

Motovolt unveils India’s First Indigenous Smart Multi-Purpose E-Scooter ‘URBN’ With this launch, the company has made its entry into the coveted category of e-scooters.

