Home Cities Kochi

Greaves Cotton showcases its electric two and three wheelers in Kochi 

Motovolt unveils India’s First Indigenous Smart Multi-Purpose E-Scooter ‘URBN’ With this launch, the company has made its entry into the coveted category of e-scooters.

Published: 20th January 2023 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2023 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Electric Vehicles

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Greaves Cotton showcased its EV might with six new electric two and three wheelers, and also unveiled Ampere Primus, a new high-speed e-scooter, which is currently available for booking across India.

Atul Greentech Private Ltd. announced its foray into the electric space with the unveiling of two electric – three Wheelers, Atul Mobili & Atul Energie at the Auto Expo 2023.

Matters, an innovation-led tech start-up, at Auto Expo 2023 showcased next-generation EVs and concepts, The 6 KWh variant of the Matter-bike, India’s first geared motorbike, is built on the innovative Matter-bike platform.

TORK Motors unveiled an all-new electric motorcycle – KRATOS X at the Expo. Keeway India launched the Retrotastic SR250, The Keeway SR250 will be sold exclusively through Benelli.

Adishwar Auto Ride India Pvt. Ltd (AARI), announced the arrival of the bicycle brand Benelli Bike, also known as BBike. It is designed for multiple ride formats inclusive of Mountain, Gravel, and Road.

WardWizard unveils High-Speed Electric Scooter ‘MIHOS’ with advanced technology. The company also unveiled the concept of its city electric motorcycle ‘Rockefeller’ along with another 3Wheeler at the show.
MTA EV debuts in electric 3W (L5 Category space) with Shera R8 & Shera Comfy at Auto Expo 2023. It is India’s first automatic dual-speed transmission electric three-wheeler.

Motovolt unveils India’s First Indigenous Smart Multi-Purpose E-Scooter ‘URBN’ With this launch, the company has made its entry into the coveted category of e-scooters.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Greaves Cotton
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Indian politics needs more like her: Jairam Ramesh on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern 
The accident took place at 4.45 am at Repoli village in Raigad. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Nine people killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
Scientists say the estimated land loss due to erosion between 1990 and 2018 in Kancheepuram is around 186 hectares. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Waves take away big slice of Tamil Nadu coastline: Report
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
School shutdowns hurt students’ learning ability: Survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp