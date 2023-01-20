Probe launched in Kerala after 8-member gang attacks youth, kidnaps friend

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police have launched an investigation into the increasing incidents of violent attacks in the city by gangs related to drug rackets.Recently, an eight-member gang barged into a men’s hostel and kidnapped a youth.Police suspect that the attack was in retaliation of someone connected to the kidnapped youth having written a complaint to the Chief Minister about the drug trafficking by the gang.

Police told TNIE that they have arrested all the main accused in the case and they are under judicial custody. The accused were identified as Subharaj of Chalikkavattom, Akhil of Thripunithura, Sarath of Panavally, Alappuzha, Jose Mathew of Cheranelloor, Madhan of Eroor, Maallu of Kumbalangi, Haris of Ernakulam North and another identifiable person.

As per the case details, the gang trespassed into KNU Gents Hostel at Palarivattom armed with deadly weapons on December 6, 2022 at 2.30 am.The members of the gang stripped the complainant identified as Sandeep, 40, of Palakkad and his friend Vijayakumar of Ernakulam and took their naked photos after using a pepper spray on their private parts.They were also beaten and threatened with sword, knife and other dangerous weapons.Police said the gang also took with them a gold chain, gold ring of the complainant and Rs 1 lakh in cash from the hostel.

Though one of the accused Jose Mathew moved the sessions court for a bail following his arrest, the court denied him bail observing that the accused has several criminal cases pending against him. Police said the accused was engaged in criminal activities right from 2015.

The records show that there were cases against him at police stations in Kalamassery, Ernakulam Central, Cheranelloor and Eloor.

