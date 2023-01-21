Online fraudsters dupe woman in Kerala by offering teaching job

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Police have sounded an alert as a group of online fraudsters are duping people by representing as staff of a major edutech company and collecting deposit money for jobs as online teachers. A detailed probe has been launched into the fraud after a Palakkad native woman lost Rs 5 lakh to fraudsters who promised her an online teacher’s job in the edutech company and even sent her an offer letter.

Based on the complaint lodged by the woman, a resident of Alathoor in Palakkad, the Cyber Police have registered a case and started to collect digital evidence. “The fraudsters duped the victim after presenting various documents to convince her. We want people to be wary of these kind of fraudulent activities and warn people not to fall prey to them,” said a senior police officer.

As per the FIR, the fraudsters contacted the girl over the phone during the period between December 12 and December 22 and introduced that they were staff of the edutech company looking for a chemistry teacher. After convincing the victim, they collected an amount of `5 lakh as deposit for the job.

“The victim said she paid the amount through online transfer. We are verifying the bank account details. A parallel probe has been initiated to collect the details of the person who operated the specific bank account,” the officials said.

