Home Cities Kochi

Online fraudsters dupe woman in Kerala by offering teaching job

Based on the complaint lodged by the woman, a resident of Alathoor in Palakkad, the Cyber Police have registered a case and started to collect digital evidence.

Published: 21st January 2023 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2023 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Cyber Attack

Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Police have sounded an alert as a group of online fraudsters are duping people by representing as staff of a major edutech company and collecting deposit money for jobs as online teachers. A detailed probe has been launched into the fraud after a Palakkad native woman lost Rs 5 lakh to fraudsters who promised her an online teacher’s job in the edutech company and even sent her an offer letter.

Based on the complaint lodged by the woman, a resident of Alathoor in Palakkad, the Cyber Police have registered a case and started to collect digital evidence. “The fraudsters duped the victim after presenting various documents to convince her. We want people to be wary of these kind of fraudulent activities and warn people not to fall prey to them,” said a senior police officer.

As per the FIR, the fraudsters contacted the girl over the phone during the period between December 12 and December 22 and introduced that they were staff of the edutech company looking for a chemistry teacher. After convincing the victim, they collected an amount of `5 lakh as deposit for the job.

“The victim said she paid the amount through online transfer. We are verifying the bank account details. A parallel probe has been initiated to collect the details of the person who operated the specific bank account,” the officials said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Online fraudsters Teaching job major edutech company
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp