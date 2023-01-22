Home Cities Kochi

Cusat faculty bags Rs 76 lakh research funds

Published: 22nd January 2023 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2023 07:11 AM

Published: 22nd January 2023 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2023 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

Cusat

Cochin University of Science and Technology (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Five faculty members of the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) were recipients of Rs 76 lakh as research funds from the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment. The five are Dr Baby Chakrapani P S, Department of Biotechnology; Dr Sreekanth P M, Department of Biotechnology; Dr Manoj T Issac, Department of Ship Technology; Dr Vishnu Kumar S, Department of Computer Applications; and Dr Ajil Kottayil, Department of Advanced Centre for Atmospheric Radar Research.

Chakrapani, who is also the director of the Centre for Neuroscience, is awarded Rs 16 lakh for three years to study how neurotrophic factors - peptides or small proteins - can aid in the enhancement of memory and learning by intensifying the neuroplasticity of the brain. For his project that aims to solve problems in the early detection of autism in children using computer technology, Kumar was awarded Rs 12 lakh for 3 years.

Sreekanth and his co-investigator Dr V B Sreekumar received a grant of Rs 16 lakh for 2 years to develop strategies to conserve the phenology-specific genetic structure research potential of Candilia Candil, an endangered and endemic viviparous mangrove species dominant in the Kannur district. Manoj was granted Rs 20 lakh for 3 years for his project that uses Computational Fluid Dynamics to devise an optimised design of AUV capable of long-range underwater travel with a ducted propeller. 

