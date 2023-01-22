Home Cities Kochi

Human sacrifice: Chargesheet filed in Rosily murder case

The chargesheet in the Rosily murder was prepared under the supervision of Ernakulam rural police chief Vivek Kumar.

Published: 22nd January 2023 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2023 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

Laila-Bhagaval Singh

The accused couple - Laila and Bhagaval Singh - in the Kerala twin human sacrifice case.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam rural police filed a second chargesheet in the Elanthoor human sacrifice case before the Perumbavoor Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Saturday. This relates to the murder of Rosily, a native of Idukki who was living in Mattoor, Kalady.

The first accused, Muhammad Shafi, 52, a resident of Gandhinagar, Kochi, who has also been charged in several other cases, including for rape, attempt to murder and theft, is the main mastermind, as per the chargesheet. On the pretext of performing puja for financial gain, the victim was brought to the house of Bhagwal Singh, 67, and his wife Laila, 58, the second and third accused in the case, in Elanthoor, Pathanamthitta. She was then murdered, her body was cut into pieces, the flesh cooked, and then eaten. Parts of Rosily’s body were kept in the fridge and the rest were buried on the premises, according to the chargesheet.

Apart from murder, the three have also been charged with gangrape, abduction with an intention to murder, criminal conspiracy, human trafficking, disrespect to the dead body, theft and destruction of evidence.
The accused pawned a gold ring that was on the body of Rosily with a private financial firm in Elanthoor. Her mobile phone was thrown into the AC canal in Alappuzha. The ring and mobile phone were later recovered by police.

The chargesheet comprises statements from about 200 witnesses, nearly 130 documents and various materials, including knives and vehicles, used in the murder. The police recovered the body parts and identified the deceased through DNA examination. As the body parts were decomposed, evidence was collected against the accused with the help of forensic and cyber experts and they have been included in the chargesheet.

Police submitted the chargesheet on the 89th day after the arrest of the accused. Earlier, Kochi city police had filed the chargesheet in the murder of Padmam, the second victim, before the Ernakulam Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on January 6.

The chargesheet in the Rosily murder was prepared under the supervision of Ernakulam rural police chief Vivek Kumar. A team under Ernakulam rural ASP T Biji George conducted the probe and collected the evidence. N K Unnikrishnan, who was the special prosecutor in the Perumbavoor Jisha murder case and the Koodathai serial murder case, has been appointed the special public prosecutor in this case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Human sacrifice Kerala
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp