India Boat and Marine Show in Kochi from January 27

All these factors fuelled the growth of Kochi as a maritime hub.

KOCHI: India Boat & Marine Show (IBMS), which has emerged as the country’s premier boat and marine industry-related expo with its four editions, will be held at Marine Drive Grounds in Kochi from January 27 to 29. The three-day event will be inaugurated by Antony Raju, Minister for Road Transport, Motor Vehicles and Water Transport at a function to be held on January 27 at 11 am. Visitors’ time will be from 11 am to 8 pm every day.

Speaking at a media conference held at Ernakulam Press Club on Monday, the organizers said the state has been the maritime gateway to south India with a very long coastline and with its major port Kochi being an all-weather port, strategically located on the east-west trade route. No other Indian port enjoys the proximity to the maritime highway as Kochi port. All these factors fuelled the growth of Kochi as a maritime hub.

Considering these, this year’s IBMS will be a meeting point for a wide range of stakeholders in the recreational and leisure boating market including speed boats, marine engines, navigational systems and other supply and service providers.

“The event will not be just about boats and marine equipment but will cover all water sports and activities. More than 60 exhibitors will display their products and services at the expo while we expect more than 7,500 business visitors from across the region,” said Joseph Kuriakose, Director of Cruz Expos, organisers of IBMS 2023.

There will also be an Industry Pavilion that will showcase Kerala-based SMEs. Kerala Start-Up Mission is also having a dedicated pavilion showcasing start-ups from this sector.

Added attractions
Cochin Motor Boat Rally 2023 will be held on January 28
The rally route is a 38nm long drive that will take participants through the enchanting backwaters of Kumarakom to Kochi backwaters

