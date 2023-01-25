Arrested were cognizant of meat’s rotten state

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi city police on Tuesday arrested two people in connection with a case that pertains to the seizure of 500kg of stale meat and rancid oil from a house in Kalamassery. They were identified as Junais (37) and Nisab (33). The duo who hails from Mannarkkad was on the run since the day the case came to light.

While the former ran the illegal meat supply unit, Nisab was its manager. According to the police, they continued to stock the meat, which was bought from Pollachi in Tamil Nadu, even after realising that it had gone stale.

“Junais knew that the meat was stale and supplied it. He will be subjected to a further interrogation in police custody,” said S Sasidharan, DCP Kochi city police.

They were booked under Sections 269 (an unlawful or negligent act which is likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 273 (sale of stale food or drink), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 328 (causing hurt by means of poison etc) of the Indian Penal Code. They were remanded to judicial custody on Tuesday.

Junais is also a culprit in a slew of criminal cases, including an attempt to murder. The health department seized 500kg of stale poultry meat from a house in Kaipadamugal, Kalamassery based on a complaint received from the residents of a foul smell coming from the house on January 12. It was found that the rotten chicken meat was meant to be supplied to several eateries in the area.

The police later opened the house and conducted a search in the presence of Kalamassery municipality health officials and booked the supplier for stocking stale chicken meat and rancid oil at the house. According to the police, over 50 hotels and retailers were regular customers of the meat supplied by Junais.

KOCHI: The Kochi city police on Tuesday arrested two people in connection with a case that pertains to the seizure of 500kg of stale meat and rancid oil from a house in Kalamassery. They were identified as Junais (37) and Nisab (33). The duo who hails from Mannarkkad was on the run since the day the case came to light. While the former ran the illegal meat supply unit, Nisab was its manager. According to the police, they continued to stock the meat, which was bought from Pollachi in Tamil Nadu, even after realising that it had gone stale. “Junais knew that the meat was stale and supplied it. He will be subjected to a further interrogation in police custody,” said S Sasidharan, DCP Kochi city police. They were booked under Sections 269 (an unlawful or negligent act which is likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 273 (sale of stale food or drink), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 328 (causing hurt by means of poison etc) of the Indian Penal Code. They were remanded to judicial custody on Tuesday. Junais is also a culprit in a slew of criminal cases, including an attempt to murder. The health department seized 500kg of stale poultry meat from a house in Kaipadamugal, Kalamassery based on a complaint received from the residents of a foul smell coming from the house on January 12. It was found that the rotten chicken meat was meant to be supplied to several eateries in the area. The police later opened the house and conducted a search in the presence of Kalamassery municipality health officials and booked the supplier for stocking stale chicken meat and rancid oil at the house. According to the police, over 50 hotels and retailers were regular customers of the meat supplied by Junais.