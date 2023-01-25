Home Cities Kochi

Youths duped of lakhs promising jobs in Saudi Arabia

Another victim in the case, Sasikumar A, an Alappuzha native, said he paid Rs 1 lakh to a person as directed by Sooraj.

Published: 25th January 2023 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2023 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

SIM box scamsters, fraud

EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police have lodged a case against a man for promising jobs in Saudi Arabia and collecting money to the tune of lakhs from several youths. Based on the complaint, a case was registered against Sooraj Omanakuttan, of Thiruvananthapuram. A preliminary probe revealed that he duped over 200 people in the state.

“He used social media to advertise several job openings in Saudi Arabia. When we contacted him on seeing the advertisement, he deputed a person to be in touch with us to process the application forms and collect money,” said Amal M B, of Thiruvananthapuram, while addressing a press conference in Kochi on Tuesday.

Amal lost over Rs 1 lakh after he was promised the job of a cab driver in Saudi Arabia.“He also produced a fake offer letter of a company in Saudi Arabia to convince us,” Amal said.

Another victim in the case, Sasikumar A, an Alappuzha native, said he paid Rs 1 lakh to a person as directed by Sooraj. “My son was offered a professional job in Saudi Arabia as he is an engineer. When we tried to contact Sooraj after we didn’t hear from him for the past few months, his phone was switched off,” he said.Anish Kumar, another victim, who also paid rs 1 lakh, said the Venjaramoodu police had registered a case against Sooraj based on their complaint. “Sooraj is known by different names in different places. He collected money through the accounts of different people,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Job fraud Kerala
India Matters
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC grants eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra
Students stand outside the JNUSU Office alleging that the JNU administration has cut off electricity supply to prevent the screening of BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ in New Delhi, Tuesday
Campuses push back on BBC documentary on PM Modi
Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)
ED can't investigate offences other than money laundering: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp