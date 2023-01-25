Youths duped of lakhs promising jobs in Saudi Arabia

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police have lodged a case against a man for promising jobs in Saudi Arabia and collecting money to the tune of lakhs from several youths. Based on the complaint, a case was registered against Sooraj Omanakuttan, of Thiruvananthapuram. A preliminary probe revealed that he duped over 200 people in the state.

“He used social media to advertise several job openings in Saudi Arabia. When we contacted him on seeing the advertisement, he deputed a person to be in touch with us to process the application forms and collect money,” said Amal M B, of Thiruvananthapuram, while addressing a press conference in Kochi on Tuesday.

Amal lost over Rs 1 lakh after he was promised the job of a cab driver in Saudi Arabia.“He also produced a fake offer letter of a company in Saudi Arabia to convince us,” Amal said.

Another victim in the case, Sasikumar A, an Alappuzha native, said he paid Rs 1 lakh to a person as directed by Sooraj. “My son was offered a professional job in Saudi Arabia as he is an engineer. When we tried to contact Sooraj after we didn’t hear from him for the past few months, his phone was switched off,” he said.Anish Kumar, another victim, who also paid rs 1 lakh, said the Venjaramoodu police had registered a case against Sooraj based on their complaint. “Sooraj is known by different names in different places. He collected money through the accounts of different people,” he said.

KOCHI: The police have lodged a case against a man for promising jobs in Saudi Arabia and collecting money to the tune of lakhs from several youths. Based on the complaint, a case was registered against Sooraj Omanakuttan, of Thiruvananthapuram. A preliminary probe revealed that he duped over 200 people in the state. “He used social media to advertise several job openings in Saudi Arabia. When we contacted him on seeing the advertisement, he deputed a person to be in touch with us to process the application forms and collect money,” said Amal M B, of Thiruvananthapuram, while addressing a press conference in Kochi on Tuesday. Amal lost over Rs 1 lakh after he was promised the job of a cab driver in Saudi Arabia.“He also produced a fake offer letter of a company in Saudi Arabia to convince us,” Amal said. Another victim in the case, Sasikumar A, an Alappuzha native, said he paid Rs 1 lakh to a person as directed by Sooraj. “My son was offered a professional job in Saudi Arabia as he is an engineer. When we tried to contact Sooraj after we didn’t hear from him for the past few months, his phone was switched off,” he said.Anish Kumar, another victim, who also paid rs 1 lakh, said the Venjaramoodu police had registered a case against Sooraj based on their complaint. “Sooraj is known by different names in different places. He collected money through the accounts of different people,” he said.