Home Cities Kochi

Filipino woman, jailed in drug case, acquitted

NCB failed to prove the trolley bag from which 4.8kg of cocaine was seized belonged to accused | The incident happened in 2018

Published: 26th January 2023 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2023 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

The arrested M Binu (42), is a resident of South Mainakapally village in Kollam district.

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: After being in jail for five years as a remand prisoner, a  Filipino woman has been acquitted in a drug trafficking case by a court here. The development on the backs of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) failing to prove that the trolley bag from which 4.8kg of cocaine was seized belonged to her.

The woman, identified as Jhonna De Torres Biag of San Pedro Laguna, Philippines, was acquitted by the Additional Sessions Court Judge Mohandas P K on January 23. As per the case details, she was arrested from Cochin airport on January 1, 2018 based on a tip-off that a lady passenger by name Jhonna Biag was arriving from Muscat via a Oman Airways flight and was suspected to carry a substantial quantity of cocaine concealed in her baggage.

Based on this information, a NCB team conducted a search of her check-in baggage and found 4.8kg of cocaine in two packets. However, the woman denied the charges and contended that she was innocent of the offence. She maintained that she was visiting India as part of her business of exporting precious stones from her native country. She also stated that the trolley bags allegedly seized by the NCB do not belong to her.

The NCB stated that Biag was arrested when she was in possession of the two trolley bags after taking it from the belt area of the airport. The contraband was concealed in one of the trolley bags. However, the court observed that there is no clear and reliable evidence to show that the trolley bag from which the contraband was seized belonged to the accused.

“So, even if it is found that the same contained cocaine, the accused cannot be said to be in concious possession of the same,” the court said, adding that there was no proper sampling of the evidence and there was inordinate delay in producing the property before it.

“Though the chemical report show that the sample contained cocaine, it cannot be said that the articles seized is cocaine. For all these reasons, it can be seen that the prosecution has not succeeded in proving beyond reasonable doubt that the accused was found in possession of cocaine or that she imported the same to India as alleged. The accused in this case is entitled to benefit of doubt. With the available materials on record it is not possible to find that the accused committed the offence charged against her. She is entitled to be acquitted of the charge,” the court added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC grants eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra
Students stand outside the JNUSU Office alleging that the JNU administration has cut off electricity supply to prevent the screening of BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ in New Delhi, Tuesday
Campuses push back on BBC documentary on PM Modi
Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)
ED can't investigate offences other than money laundering: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp