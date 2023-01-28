‘Cyber team’ set to make Mohiniyattam debut today

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Having learnt Mohiniyattam virtually for three years, students of Kalamandalam Lekha’s Noopuradhwani School of Dance in Kaloor are all set for their arangettam (debut performance) at Changanpuzha Samskarika Kendram on Saturday. “It is a unique debut. Two performers are coming to Kochi from the UK for their arangetram. This is the first time we are transitioning from virtual lessons to a live performance,” says Lekha. The team includes Renu Rajendran, an insurance professional from Ernakulam; Sithara Mohanakrishnan, a banker from the UK; Savitha Roy Chowdhury, an IT professional from the UK; Sneha Unni, a budding fashion designer from Tirupur; Aparna G, a psychology student from Coimbatore; and Anjali Krishnan P S, an architecture student from Kozhikode.