Kochi entry of private buses from Vypeen soon

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The government has decided to allow entry of private buses from Vypeen into Kochi city, ending the 18-year-old wait of the island residents. Transport Minister Antony Raju on Friday announced that this would become a reality within three months.

Four KSRTC services will be started in the first phase of the city’s introduction of Vypeen buses, he said while flagging off the KSRTC bus service between Vypeen and Kochi city.

“Legal hurdles are being cleared to enable entry of private buses, which is the second phase of the project. A meeting with the stakeholders will be held on January 31. Entry of private buses from Vypeen into the city will become a reality within three months,” Raju said.

Urging the public to use KSRTC buses, he said, “KSRTC buses make 54 trips to and from Vypeen. The transport department is ready to introduce more buses. However, the services cannot be operated without loss unless people board them,” Raju said.

He also said the department was introducing new reforms. “K-SWIFT, budget tourism, electric buses and many others are the new initiatives being taken by the department. ‘Grama Vandi’ project has also been implemented in various districts in Kerala,” Raju said.

