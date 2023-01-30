CMFRI bags Kshetriya Rajbhasha Award in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: For the second consecutive year, the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) has received the Kshetriya Rajbhasha Award for the year 2021-22 instituted by the Union Home Ministry for the best implementation of the official language Hindi.

CMFRI won the award instituted for the Central government organisations located in the south and south-west regions. This is the 83rd award bagged by the CMFRI since 2014, and 12 of them are for the best implementation of Hindi.

CMFRI director Dr A Gopalakrishnan and official language officer E K Uma received the award from governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra during the Joint Regional Official Language Conference for south and south-west regions held in Thiruvananthapuram.

