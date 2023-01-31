Bail plea of Kochi youth who abused minor rejected; police launch detailed probe

By Express News Service

KOCHI: City Police have launched a detailed probe into the incident in which a 19-year-old youth from Thiruvananthapuram was found inside the bedroom of a 15-year-old girl at her house in Maradu in the city.

Police said the incident took place on December 7 when the youth came to the girl’s house and allegedly trespassed into the house threatening the girl that he would publish her nude pics which were in his possession. The youth was found by the girl’s mother who informed the police.

Police booked the youth under POCSO Act for allegedly raping the girl and the probe has so far revealed that the youth got possession of the girl’s nude pics after he befriended her through social media chats and coerced her to send the pics to him.

Though the accused identified as Amal R, 19, of Poovar, tried to secure bail pleading innocence, Additional District and Sessions Judge (for trial of cases relating to Atrocities & Sexual Violence against Women and Children) dismissed the bail plea after police strongly objected to his plea submitting that the probe was only in the initial stage.

As per the probe details, the accused got acquainted with the victim girl through social media and he compelled her to send her nude photos through social media.

Police said the incident came to light when the accused reached her residence on December 7, 2022, at 5.30 pm and entered the house by force threatening the girl that he will publish her nude pics on social media if she doesn’t allow her inside. However, when the girl’s mother found the accused inside the girl’s room, she immediately called the police who came to the spot and arrested him.

The case was registered by the police on December 9, 2022, based on the statement given by the victim.

