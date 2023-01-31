Breaking barriers with the chilanga: Meet ‘Bharatanatyam’ couple Shabana & Shafeekudeen

Mahima Anna Jacob By

Express News Service

KOCHI: When Shafeekudeen and Shabana sway to each thaalam, they aren’t just dancing in traditional spaces and winning the hearts of thousands, the Muslim couple is also opening doors for other non-Hindu dancers to achieve greater strides in the realm of classical dance.

The disciples of Padma Bhushan V P Dhananjayan — B K Shafeekudeen and his wife Shabana Shafeekudeen have been dancing Bharatanatyam together for over a decade now. “The grace, richness and rhythmic footwork are what drew us to Bharatanatyam. Also learning the art means one can perform any dance form as it gives a strong foundation,” says the duo.

Shabana has grown up seeing the dance forms as she is the daughter of noted Mohiniyattam artist Kalamandalam Husnabanu, the second Muslim in Kerala who went to Kalamandalam. “My mother is my guru. She will always be an admiration for me. As I grew up, I began finding dance to be fascinating. That is when my mother shifted her focus to moulding me as a dancer,” says Shabana, who has also specialised in Kuchipudi and Mohiniyattam.

However, the dancer decided to pursue Bharatanatyam seriously after she got married to Shafeekudeen. “I had heard of Shafeekudeen before meeting him in person. A Muslim man dancing Bharatanatyam was fascinating to me. Seeing him perform, I was in awe,” says Shabana. Mahe-native Shafeekudeen was never really inclined to classical dance in the beginning. During his college days, he was known for Western dance.

“My journey to Bharatanatyam was quite unexpected. I thought of learning classical dance since I wanted to focus on fusion choreography. Though I could have easily joined a dance school, I made sure to get the best. And I visited a lot of classes and observed how the students were taught. Finally, I found the right place with Kamala Devi teacher. Bold of me to assume that I could learn in a month,” quips Shafeekudeen.

Even as a beginner, Shafeekuden could grasp the steps easily, without trying too hard. “With the motivation from my teacher and friends, I continued my explorations. And what started as a precursor for fusion dance became my love and passion from the time I turned 19. I have been falling a little bit more in love with the art,” says Shafeekudeen, who further did MA in Bharatanatyam at Madras University.

However, many viewed the couple’s journey into the world of classical dances through religious lenses. “Though we have not been ostracised for our choices, certain questions have been raised. My response is always that the dance form I learn is an art. Nothing less,” says Shafeekudeen.

The couple doesn’t head to a performance without doing enough research on the dance piece. “If we are doing a particular piece, we’d make sure to read and research it thoroughly. If it’s about Shiva, we’ll first get familiarised with Shivapuranam, if it’s Murugan then Skanda Purana and in the case the recital is about a Devi, then we will thoroughly read Devipuranam to clear any doubts,” says Shafeekudeen.

Though societal comments are inevitable, the couple does agree that a change is happening in people’s perception of non-Hindu and male dancers performing classical dances. “Many tend to raise questions when they feel dancers aren’t following the traditions and faith of their religion. As dancers, we have been following all aspects of our religion. For us, dance is our passion, whereas, religion and the traditions associated with it are our beliefs,” says Shafeekudeen.

Shabana admits that her mother too has faced such comments. “There were murmurs for wearing a bindi or for not wearing a head scarf. But her parents were supportive and that’s what mattered,” she says.

Though there has been an increased participation of non-Hindus, several instances of denying temple performances to them have become a talking point in recent times. The couple agrees that they too have experienced it.

“We don’t have to question the rules set by a place. Temples aren’t the only venue for artistic performances. However, that is not the case with every temple. We have performed in VadakkumNathanVadakkumnathan Temple, and the experience was blissful,” says the duo.

For Shabana and Shafeekudeen Bharatanatyam is not just about Hindu religious stories and devotion. They have performed a varnam depicting the life of Jesus Christ. After sharing stages for over a decade, the duo admits to having found synchronisation and special connection through their performances.

Art & religion

Several instances of some temples refusing to invite non-Hindu artists have come to light. The couple has also experienced it. However, they say, not all temples do so. "Temples aren't the only venue for artistic performances," says the duo.



