Fort Kochi’s ‘Saudi’ & its colonial links

The place got a lot of attention recently, thanks to the film Saudi Vellakka CC.225/2009, written and directed by Tharun Moorthy.

By Aathira Satheesh
Express News Service

KOCHI:  A quaint locality with a stunning view of the sea, topped with the raw smell of salt water and the constant echo of waves splashing the coastline. There is something about Saude in Fort Kochi that makes one pause.    

The place got a lot of attention recently, thanks to the film Saudi Vellakka CC.225/2009, written and directed by Tharun Moorthy. Saude is often referred to as ‘Saudi’ in local parlance. And, it is no surprise that the first response I get from a city resident regarding the unique nomenclature is on the “Gulf connection”. 

“Maybe, the place has something to do with Saudi Arabia,” he says. Well, no. Though it is true that many people from Fort Kochi and Mattancherry migrated to the Gulf,  Saude has nothing to do with Saudi. 

“The name Saude is of Portuguese origin,” says Fr Antonito Paul of the Our Lady of Health church, a historical site in the area. “The Portuguese name for Our Lady of Health is Nossa Senhora da Saude – ‘da saude’ means ‘health’.” 

According to Fr Antonio, the Portuguese had built the church in the 16th century and, subsequently, people started referring to it as ‘Saude’. “This is how the place got the name,” he says. “Although it is usually called or spelled ‘Saudi’, as per records, the official name of the place is Saude.” 

Notably, the Mother Mary sculpture at the church is an artistic marvel. It was carved out of a single stone, and weighs about 700kg. “The church is a historic place of worship – a prominent heritage site in the region,” adds Fr Antonio.  

Saude is an art hub, too. It is known for ‘chavittu nadakam’, a colourful and vibrant theatre form that involves fancy costumes, and heavy pounding of feet and gesticulations accompanied by rhythmic music. Another popular artform of the region is ‘parichamuttu kali’, a Christian group dance performed by men bearing vaal (sword) and paricha (shield). 

Though the local residents here exude a warm and happy-go-lucky attitude, they have one major grouse: sea erosion. “Most of the beach area is gone,” rues Saude resident Phithira John, 46. “The coast used to see lots of football activity years ago, not anymore.”

Another resident, Scaria Simon Vadaserriyil, 57, says British engineer Robert Bristow had warned that a portion of the land would be submerged if a breakwater was not built. Over the past two years, Janakeeya Theera Samrakshana Samithi has been urging authorities to initiate measures such as building a sea wall to protect Saude’s coastal areas. 

What's in a name
Weekly column on the history of place names.

