Insect larvae tech to treat biowaste gets Kochi corporation's notice

Black Soldier Fly larvae composting is a fast emerging tech used in many countries: Experts

Published: 03rd July 2023 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2023 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Kochi Corporation building (File photo| ENS)

By Aishwarya Prabhakaran
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Kochi corporation is exploring all possible temporary solutions to the biowaste problem at Brahmapuram. The health standing committee will visit the plant of a Erode-based firm that submitted the proposal to treat biowaste using black soldier fly (BSF) larvae. 

“This is a technology that requires basic infrastructure and no major investment. However, we cannot take any risk this time. We will visit their plant and understand the process before approving the project,” said T K Ashraf, committee chairman. “A team will also visit the plants of the firms that were shortlisted this week before taking a final decision,” Ashraf said.

With Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited’s bio-CNG plant proposal still under the consideration of the state government, the civic body is looking for a technology to treat biowaste. Two firms that submitted proposals on the expression of interest called by the corporation have also suggested the BSF larvae method. “We are looking at technology for a temporary waste management system, rather than to invest in a plant. The proposals would be run by the Suchitwa Mission,” said mayor M Anilkumar.

An expert in BSF larvae composting said that it is a fast emerging technology in many developed countries, especially in Europe. “Each larva can consume up to 200g of waste every day, possessing the ability to remove some toxic substances from the compost. BSF composting is more efficient than many other methods because you can feed them any kind of biodegradable matter, and they are super fast and efficient,” said the expert. “BSF larvae is available in our state and are best suited to our climatic conditions. They are the most powerful upcyclers in nature and breed very fast,” he added.

The larvae convert the degradable waste into high-quality manure. “The larvae of Hermetia illucens, also known as the black soldier fly, have been promoted as converters of organic waste but also as a nutritious feed source for chicken, pig breeding, and aquaculture. This method generates zero waste. The NPK produced from the residue of BSF larvae has a grade of approximately 3, which is of the highest quality,” he added.

