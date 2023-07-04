Remembering a Dalit icon of constituent assembly in Kochi

Home Cities Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Commemorating the remarkable life of Dakshayani Velayudhan, who made history as the only Dalit woman in the constituent assembly, Kochi is organising various events to celebrate her 111th birth anniversary.

The two-day celebrations kicked off on Monday with a film festival at the Children’s Park. Filmmaker Shaji N Karun, chairman of the Kerala State Film Development Corporation, inaugurated the event.
K N Unnikrishnan, MLA, who spearheaded efforts to celebrate Dakshayani’s life, stated her insights can serve as a guide in current times.

On Tuesday, at 9 am, floral tributes will be offered in front of Dakshayani’s portrait at Maharaja’s College. At 3 pm, the State Parliamentary Affairs Institute will conduct a Constitution quiz for students at Bolgatty Palace.  Dakshayani’s alma mater, Chathiyath LMCC school, is also set to celebrate her birth anniversary in a grand way.

