Sea surge batters geotubes, waves tear into Kannamali

KOCHI: The monsoon has just started gaining strength, but the days of misery have already begun for the residents of Kannamali in Chellanam panchayat. For the residents of the coastal panchayat, the arrival of monsoon marks the days of trials and tribulations. As the sea turns, rough tidal waves lash the village, inundating the houses and destroying valuables. People living close to the shoreline relocate to the houses of their relatives or the relief camps during this time. By the time the sea becomes calm, their houses will be filled with sand, and the walls start crumbling. It has been a cycle of agony, stress and misery.

On Tuesday, the tidal waves started lashing over the seawall at Kannamaly, and steam of seawater started flowing into the houses. Within an hour, the whole village got inundated. The geotubes, which were installed a couple of months ago, were torn apart by the sea. In Andikadavu and Puthenthodu, the sandbags placed to check the sea surge were destroyed.

Three persons have been shifted to the relief camp at Kannamali St Antony’s LPS. “Once the barrier was broken, the seawater started flowing into the village like a stream. At Andikadavu, too, seawater breached the walls and entered as far as the main road leading to Chellanam Harbour. The sea wall was breached at Cheriyakadavu as well,” said Chellanam panchayat president K L Joseph.

“This has been the way for the past few years. Every year, the tidal waves start lashing the village with the onset of monsoon, and we are forced to move out with our belongings. After the season, we have to purchase new utensils. During the night, we are unable to sleep peacefully as the sea water may enter the houses at any time. Last year also, six houses were destroyed,” said Peter of Padasseril house.

A child tries in vain to block water from entering his house following the sea surge at Kannamali. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)

“There has been no sea surge in areas where the tetrapods were installed. But as tetrapods were placed on one side of the village, the power of tidal waves increased on the other side. We have petitioned the minister and district collector to build groynes in the area. The authorities said the work will begin in November, but the funds have not been allotted,” said block panchayat member Sheeba Jacob.

Emergencies: Olice make arrangements

Kochi: As heavy rain is predicted in various parts of the district, Ernakulam Rural Police has made arrangements to mitigate all kinds of emergencies. Ernakulam Rural Police Chief Vivek Kumar launched a monsoon control room on Tuesday. Vivek said that all police stations under Ernakulam Rural police are equipped to deal with emergencies requiring rescue operations. The control room will be functional for 24 hours. Police also formed an Emergency Response Team to operate at the places under threat of flooding.

Police, along with civic bodies, have identified and prepared a list of places where flooding is likely due to the heavy rain. Police also warned against taking photos and selfies close to water bodies People should not follow fake news and social media posts regarding the flood. Police also warned the public against burglars who break into houses during the rainy season. The monsoon control room number is 9497980500.

Pooyamkutty river swells, tribal hamlets isolated

The tribal hamlets of Kuttampuzha got isolated from the mainland after the Pooyamkutty River breached the banks and the bund road at Manikandanchal got inundated. The ferry boat service at Blavana Kadavu connecting Kuttampuzha town to the tribal hamlets has been suspended due to the heavy flow in the river. The ferry boat at Blavana Kadavu was destroyed by wild elephants last week. The panchayat had rented a country boat temporarily. We have stocked essentials in all tribal hamlets in the forest, and Asha workers have been told to attend to people suffering from fever,” said Kuttampuzha panchayat member Binesh Narayanan.

P&T Colony submerged yet again

Kochi: As the district witnessed heavy rain for two consecutive days, many low-lying areas in the city witnessed waterlogging. Located on the banks of the Perandoor canal near Kadavantra, P&T Colony, is one of the first places where water gushed into the houses of the residents on Tuesday. “Since Monday, the entire street has been flooded. The water started to gush inside houses on Tuesday’s rainfall,” said Asha Shinu, a resident of the P&T colony.

