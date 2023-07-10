Last date for Cubethon 2023 registration

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The last date for registration for Cubethon 2023, the second edition of Kerala’s biggest student hackathon, is Monday. Organised by Cubet - a leading digital solutions provider with over 15 years of experience in the IT industry, the hackathon calls for engineering students and technology enthusiasts to pitch their ideas and solve problems using technology.

The ten best teams will be selected on July 14. The event will kick off on July 29 with a live coding session. The top five teams will be selected on August 1. The finale will take place on August 5, with the final presentation of the ideas and a viva session. The winners will be declared, and awards will be presented on the same day.

Cubet is partnering with Nasscom, India’s premier trade body and chamber of commerce of the Tech industry, for the event. The theme of Cubethon 2023 is ‘Bridging the Gap from College to Business’. “The event is aimed at fostering entrepreneurial skills among students and empowering them to transform their ideas into market-ready solutions,” the organisers said.

