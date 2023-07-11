Home Cities Kochi

Snug little 'triangle island' of Kochi

The placid past of Konthuruthy is in stark contrast to the burgeoning, densely populated suburb we see today.

An aerial view of Konthuruthy Colony in Thevara

By Neil J Kanatt
KOCHI: Konthuruthy is an island located to the southwest of the city, snug as a bug in a rug amidst Thevara, Kochu-Kadavanthara, and Nettoor. The local old-timers recollect it to be a haven of tranquillity, with largely marshy and waterlogged low-lying areas in the days of yore. 

What little plains of high ground it had then were occupied by a church built in 1823 and a small settlement, which relied on water transport for connectivity.  Back then, Konthuruthy was linked to Thevara via a ferry service operated by the erstwhile Cochin kingdom administration.

However, this arrangement was eventually replaced by a sturdy concrete bridge consisting of 14 steps. The construction of this bridge was commissioned by the Kochi Maharaja, and it was designed to allow water transport to pass underneath. 

The bridge stood firm until 1970 when a roadway was established. Additionally, Konthuruthy is also connected to Kochu-Kadavanthara, situated to its north, through a unique three-way structure known as the ‘Kallupaalam’. The placid past, however, is in stark contrast to the burgeoning, densely populated suburb we see today. But still, it retains its natural tranquillity as it sits there, overlooking its backwaters.

A geographical clue gives an obvious insight into how the name ‘Konthuruthy’ could have come about. Kuruvilla George, whose family has resided in the area for a couple of centuries now, offers this perspective on its nomenclature. “Konthuruthy appears triangular in shape, with a wider northern side gradually peninsulating towards its south,” he says.

“‘Thrikonam’ is the Malayalam word for a triangle, and ‘kon’ generally means a corner.  ‘Thuruth’ stands for an island, so ‘Kon-thuruthu,’ roughly translates to ‘Triangle Island’ or the island in a corner, both of which are applicable to the place.”

A compendium named ‘Thevara: Charithravum Samskaaravum’, published by Aneish P Rajan and Dhanuraj S, also discusses Konthuruthy and its toponymy, owing to its close association with Thevara. While agreeing with the “triangle island” theory, they also put forward another perspective on the derivation of the name. 

“Locals believe a man named ‘Koman’ settled there, thereby giving the place the name ‘Komamthuruthu’, which later evolved into Konthuruthy,” they note. However, the lore of this Koman, perhaps an early settler, is lost on most of the present residents of the locale.

