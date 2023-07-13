Home Cities Kochi

Organ donation: Youth held for cheating several patients

According to the police, the accused is booked for allegedly cheating money from several persons in different police stations in the state.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A youth, who allegedly cheated money from several patients and their relatives by promising to donate his organs, has been arrested by the Cheranelloor police. He is Sabin P K, 25, son of Krishnankutty, Parayil House, Balal Village, Kasaragod.

According to the police, a person who was undergoing treatment for a liver ailment had posted on social media seeking help for the treatment. Sabin responded to it and promised to help the person by donating his liver.

As Sabin’s blood group is different, he sent a friend to the lab for blood testing and created the test result in his name. He then gained the patient’s and his relatives’ trust, citing the result of this blood test. He then extorted money from them, said police.

Besides this, Sabin has cheated money from another renal failure patient by promising to donate his kidney. He created a fake biodata citing that his blood group and the patient were the same. He forged a blood test result for operating the fraud, and then he cheated money from the patient, who is undergoing treatment following the failure of his two kidneys.

Police added the accused is booked for allegedly cheating money from several persons in different police stations in the state. He committed fraud by offering jobs abroad and cheating money from various persons without giving them the offered job. The accused was arrested by a team led by Ernakulam Central ACP  C Jayakumar.

