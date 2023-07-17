Kochi water metro's 32 terminals to be completed by December 2024

Aishwarya Prabhakaran By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Operating between Vyttila-Kakkanad and High Court Junction-Vypeen routes, Kochi Water Metro Ltd is gearing up to enhance connectivity to remote islands and expects to complete the work on its 32 terminals by December 2024.

“At present, Kochi Water Metro is operating on only two routes and has already touched over 5 lakh ridership. This means that the demand for the Water Metro is there. If everything goes as planned, by December 2024, all 32 terminals of Kochi Water Metro will be ready,” said Loknath Behera, managing director of Kochi Water Metro Ltd and Kochi Metro Rail Ltd.

“The connectivity to remote islands will help islanders reach the mainland and promote tourism there. People will visit remote areas if there is connectivity. We are focused on beginning services to remote islands, including Kadamakudy, within a year, depending on the delivery of ferries from Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL),” Behera said.

After the successful launch of the Water Metro, the demand to connect Fort Kochi and Mattanchery, the popular tourist destinations in the city, was loud. “We are keen on starting Kochi Water Metro’s Fort Kochi services by December this year. The delay in completing the work at Fort Kochi is mainly due to the technical issue of setting up a pontoon near the sea. However, by November, the work on the pontoon will be completed, and hopefully, by Christmas, the services will commence,” said Behera.

While the connectivity to West Kochi is improving, KWML is looking at the expansion to the northern parts of the city, covering Chittoor, Eloor, and Cheranalloor. The work on the terminals in these areas is nearing completion, and the service will start once CSL delivers the boats. At present, CSL has delivered nine of the 23 hybrid vessels to Kochi Water Metro.

“The focus of the Water Metro has always been to benefit the islanders by providing them with an easy mode of transportation. KWML will receive the next set of boats from Cochin Shipyard by July-end or at the beginning of August.

Once we receive the boats, we will begin service on the Chittoor-Cheranalloor route from High Court Junction. Cochin Shipyard is working on a war footing to make pontoons,” said Behera, adding that Bolgatty will also be covered as the terminals are ready. Apart from these, KWML also plans to provide Wi-Fi services inside the boats.

KOCHI: Operating between Vyttila-Kakkanad and High Court Junction-Vypeen routes, Kochi Water Metro Ltd is gearing up to enhance connectivity to remote islands and expects to complete the work on its 32 terminals by December 2024. “At present, Kochi Water Metro is operating on only two routes and has already touched over 5 lakh ridership. This means that the demand for the Water Metro is there. If everything goes as planned, by December 2024, all 32 terminals of Kochi Water Metro will be ready,” said Loknath Behera, managing director of Kochi Water Metro Ltd and Kochi Metro Rail Ltd. “The connectivity to remote islands will help islanders reach the mainland and promote tourism there. People will visit remote areas if there is connectivity. We are focused on beginning services to remote islands, including Kadamakudy, within a year, depending on the delivery of ferries from Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL),” Behera said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); After the successful launch of the Water Metro, the demand to connect Fort Kochi and Mattanchery, the popular tourist destinations in the city, was loud. “We are keen on starting Kochi Water Metro’s Fort Kochi services by December this year. The delay in completing the work at Fort Kochi is mainly due to the technical issue of setting up a pontoon near the sea. However, by November, the work on the pontoon will be completed, and hopefully, by Christmas, the services will commence,” said Behera. While the connectivity to West Kochi is improving, KWML is looking at the expansion to the northern parts of the city, covering Chittoor, Eloor, and Cheranalloor. The work on the terminals in these areas is nearing completion, and the service will start once CSL delivers the boats. At present, CSL has delivered nine of the 23 hybrid vessels to Kochi Water Metro. “The focus of the Water Metro has always been to benefit the islanders by providing them with an easy mode of transportation. KWML will receive the next set of boats from Cochin Shipyard by July-end or at the beginning of August. Once we receive the boats, we will begin service on the Chittoor-Cheranalloor route from High Court Junction. Cochin Shipyard is working on a war footing to make pontoons,” said Behera, adding that Bolgatty will also be covered as the terminals are ready. Apart from these, KWML also plans to provide Wi-Fi services inside the boats.