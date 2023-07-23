Centre will not isolate Muslims; Opposition is misleading people: Union Minister

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The NDA government has got the back of all communities and is working towards the welfare of people in the country, said Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale.

The Opposition is trying to create a misunderstanding by saying the NDA government will isolate the Muslim community. The people of Kerala will also support the Union government,” he told reporters at Ernakulam Government Guest House on Saturday.

Speaking about the opposition alliance, which has been named INDIA, he said, “Thirty-eight parties participated in the NDA meeting held in Delhi last week and Narendra Modi will win in 2024 as well.” When asked about Manipur, the minister said that it is a sensitive issue and the central government is dealing with it seriously. He appealed to all sections to maintain peace.

“The government is intervening on the Manipur issue. We are for peace between the Meitei and Kuki communities. Home Minister Amit Shah has called for an all-party meeting. My request to the government is that all accused of carrying out the violence be hanged. We will not tolerate atrocities against women,” said Athawale.

He opined that the Kerala Chief Minister should take the initiative to call a meeting to address the issue of increasing atrocities against backward classes in the state.

KOCHI: The NDA government has got the back of all communities and is working towards the welfare of people in the country, said Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale. The Opposition is trying to create a misunderstanding by saying the NDA government will isolate the Muslim community. The people of Kerala will also support the Union government,” he told reporters at Ernakulam Government Guest House on Saturday. Speaking about the opposition alliance, which has been named INDIA, he said, “Thirty-eight parties participated in the NDA meeting held in Delhi last week and Narendra Modi will win in 2024 as well.” When asked about Manipur, the minister said that it is a sensitive issue and the central government is dealing with it seriously. He appealed to all sections to maintain peace. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The government is intervening on the Manipur issue. We are for peace between the Meitei and Kuki communities. Home Minister Amit Shah has called for an all-party meeting. My request to the government is that all accused of carrying out the violence be hanged. We will not tolerate atrocities against women,” said Athawale. He opined that the Kerala Chief Minister should take the initiative to call a meeting to address the issue of increasing atrocities against backward classes in the state.