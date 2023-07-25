Edappally, Ponekkara reeling under severe drinking water shortage

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Edappally and Ponekkara areas in the city have been reeling under severe drinking water shortage for about two weeks as the authorities failed miserably to ensure supply to hundreds of families residing here.

The water supply has been interrupted after the repair works carried out by KWA on the pipeline near St Martin Church, Palarivattom. Protesting against the continuing apathy of KWA, the residents under Edappally division councillor Deepa Varma staged a hunger strike at the KWA office at Kaloor, on Monday, demanding restoration of regular water supply. Hundreds of residents including women took part in the protest and it was withdrawn after the KWA officials assured that normal water supply would be restored within two days.

Edappally, Elamakara and Ponekkara areas are the worst affected by the shortage of drinking water in the past two weeks. It was on July 14 that the supply of drinking water was stopped in various parts of the Edappally division, alleged Deepa Varma.

“The KWA informed that the water supply would be disrupted only for two days, the 15th and 16th due to the maintenance work on the pipeline near Palarivattom. However, even after the completion of works, the water supply has not been restored,” she said.

When the residents approached KWA officials, they examined the pipelines and said that the supply was hit due to an air block in the pipeline. However, the snag could not be solved so far. Deepa alleged that there is no supply on the main pipeline.

“Normally, the water supply used to be hit for one or two days after the repair works. Hence we stored water for two days. But the KWA officials are saying that even after boosting, the water supply could not be restored. Now, our question is where did the water in the main pipeline go? she asked adding that the agitation will be intensified if the authorities fail to keep their word. The protest was withdrawn following the assurance of the superintending engineer.

Meanwhile, water scarcity is posing health risks to people. “A mini tanker charged a sum of Rs 1,000 for one load. However, we cannot trust the quality of the water. It could not be used for cooking. There are school-going children in all families and we could not give them food which is cooked using this water. We are using this water for cleaning purposes only,” said a resident.

Earlier, a few persons had to be hospitalised due to infection through contaminated water supplied by tankers. The residents of Edappally Old Railway Station Road, Changampuzha Road, Vinayaka Nagar, Prasanth Nagar, and Sree Narayana Road took part in the protest.

KOCHI: Edappally and Ponekkara areas in the city have been reeling under severe drinking water shortage for about two weeks as the authorities failed miserably to ensure supply to hundreds of families residing here. The water supply has been interrupted after the repair works carried out by KWA on the pipeline near St Martin Church, Palarivattom. Protesting against the continuing apathy of KWA, the residents under Edappally division councillor Deepa Varma staged a hunger strike at the KWA office at Kaloor, on Monday, demanding restoration of regular water supply. Hundreds of residents including women took part in the protest and it was withdrawn after the KWA officials assured that normal water supply would be restored within two days. Edappally, Elamakara and Ponekkara areas are the worst affected by the shortage of drinking water in the past two weeks. It was on July 14 that the supply of drinking water was stopped in various parts of the Edappally division, alleged Deepa Varma.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The KWA informed that the water supply would be disrupted only for two days, the 15th and 16th due to the maintenance work on the pipeline near Palarivattom. However, even after the completion of works, the water supply has not been restored,” she said. When the residents approached KWA officials, they examined the pipelines and said that the supply was hit due to an air block in the pipeline. However, the snag could not be solved so far. Deepa alleged that there is no supply on the main pipeline. “Normally, the water supply used to be hit for one or two days after the repair works. Hence we stored water for two days. But the KWA officials are saying that even after boosting, the water supply could not be restored. Now, our question is where did the water in the main pipeline go? she asked adding that the agitation will be intensified if the authorities fail to keep their word. The protest was withdrawn following the assurance of the superintending engineer. Meanwhile, water scarcity is posing health risks to people. “A mini tanker charged a sum of Rs 1,000 for one load. However, we cannot trust the quality of the water. It could not be used for cooking. There are school-going children in all families and we could not give them food which is cooked using this water. We are using this water for cleaning purposes only,” said a resident. Earlier, a few persons had to be hospitalised due to infection through contaminated water supplied by tankers. The residents of Edappally Old Railway Station Road, Changampuzha Road, Vinayaka Nagar, Prasanth Nagar, and Sree Narayana Road took part in the protest.