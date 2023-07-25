Hepatitis 101: Here's a look at various types of viruses, its symptoms, prevention and cure

Dr Subhash R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Every year, July 18 is observed as World Hepatitis Day. The idea is to raise awareness about the condition.

This year, the theme of the day is ‘We are not waiting’, devised so in an effort to instil the importance of prevention, screening and control of the disease, which has claimed so many lives.

Liver inflammation or viral hepatitis is a disease that affects the liver cells in our body. While there are many types of hepatitis, viral hepatitis is the most common.

The viruses are classified as Hepatitis A, B, C, D and E. As per data, more than 11 lakh people succumb to Hepatitis B and C every year, while more than 30 lakh people get infected.

Hepatitis B and C

Hepatitis B and C are the most common and complicated of the viruses. These are mainly transmitted through contact with the blood and other body fluids of the infected. The disease can even be transmitted from an infected mother to her child.

The viruses cause long-lasting chronic hepatitis in some patients and, over time, lead to serious complications such as cirrhosis and liver cancer.

Hepatitis D

It is a virus that only affects hepatitis B patients. Co-infection with Hepatitis B-D is very serious and complicated.

Hepatitis A and E

These diseases spread through contaminated water and food. However, these cause comparatively fewer complications when compared to Hepatitis B and C.

Symptoms

The common symptoms of hepatitis infection are fatigue, abdominal pain, fever, and loss of appetite. In some cases, jaundice, too, is experienced.

Immediate treatment is essential if someone experiences the above symptoms.

Treatment

Effective antiviral treatment for Hepatitis B and C is available nowadays. Timely treatment can cure the disease and prevent serious problems like cirrhosis and liver cancer.

Hepatitis A and E do not require specific antiviral drugs. These diseases can be kept under control with proper patient care and treatment to maintain liver health.

Prevention

Hepatitis A and E infection can be prevented by ensuring that the food and water that one intakes is clean. Food and water from unsanitary conditions should be avoided, especially during travel.

The following methods can be adopted to prevent Hepatitis B and C.

Ensure the equipment that comes into contact with blood (needles and other hospital equipment) is used only once.

Avoid sharing shaving sets, blades and toothbrushes.

Get tattoos, acupuncture, etc., only from hygienic places.

Those who experience symptoms should undergo screening tests.

Vaccines

Effective vaccines for hepatitis A and B are available today. Creating proper awareness about viral hepatitis among individuals helps control the spread of the disease to a great extent.

The writer is consultant surgical gastroenterologist at SUT Hospital, Pattom

