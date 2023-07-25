Nutraceutical product to help fight Covid virus

Home Cities Kochi

CadalminTM IMe is the 10th product in a series of nutraceuticals developed by the CMFRI from marine organisms.

KOCHI:  The Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) has developed a seaweed-based nutraceutical product that boosts immunity and helps the body counter post-Covid complications. The CMFRI claimed that the product CadalminTM Immunalgin extract (CadalminTM IMe) has antiviral properties that can fight the delta variant of SARS CoV-2 virus. The process for commercialisation of the product is in progress.

“The product is a synergistic combination of seaweed-based nutraceutical product, which is a 100% natural blend of highly nutritious bio-active ingredients extracted with eco-friendly green technology,” said CMFRI Marine Biotechnology, Fish Nutrition and Health Division head Kajal Chakraborty, who led the research work.

CadalminTM IMe is the 10th product in a series of nutraceuticals developed by the CMFRI from marine organisms. The institute has successfully brought out nutraceuticals targeting a range of lifestyle diseases

