Nutraceutical product to help fight Covid virus

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) has developed a seaweed-based nutraceutical product that boosts immunity and helps the body counter post-Covid complications. The CMFRI claimed that the product CadalminTM Immunalgin extract (CadalminTM IMe) has antiviral properties that can fight the delta variant of SARS CoV-2 virus. The process for commercialisation of the product is in progress.

“The product is a synergistic combination of seaweed-based nutraceutical product, which is a 100% natural blend of highly nutritious bio-active ingredients extracted with eco-friendly green technology,” said CMFRI Marine Biotechnology, Fish Nutrition and Health Division head Kajal Chakraborty, who led the research work.

CadalminTM IMe is the 10th product in a series of nutraceuticals developed by the CMFRI from marine organisms. The institute has successfully brought out nutraceuticals targeting a range of lifestyle diseases

