Good response to CIAL’s business jet terminal

KOCHI: The business jet terminal of Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), which was launched in December last year, has received an overwhelming response, catering to a total of 562 flights and generating Rs 30 lakh income per month in the eight months since its launch.

Industries Minister P Rajeeve stated, “It is expected that 1,000 flights will arrive at this business jet terminal this year itself.”

Kochi Airport has achieved the distinction of being the fourth airport in the country to operate a business jet terminal, with a primary focus on handling charter operations. Notably, this terminal is the largest of its kind in India, and it ranks third, following Delhi and Bengaluru, in terms of the highest number of flights landing at this facility.

“Kochi was the venue for the IPL auction in December 2022 and the G20 Summit in June 2023. For both events, guests from across the world came to Kochi and utilised CIAL’s business jet terminal facilities. Around 10 flights took off with the bidders for the IPL auction from the terminal,” said Rajeeve in a social media post.

Representatives from member countries and various international and regional organizations who attended the meeting of the Economic Working Committee of the G20 countries at the Grand Hyatt praised the terminal’s state-of-the-art systems, the minister’s post added.

The business jet terminal stands out for its attractive interiors spread over 40,000 square feet, which include exclusive private car parking space, a drive-in porch, a grand lobby, five comfortable lounges, a business centre, check-in, immigration, customs, health, and security systems, a duty-free shop, a foreign exchange counter, and a state-of-the-art video conferencing system. Additionally, a ‘safe house’ has been set up for high-security VIP guests. The terminal was completed within 10 months, with an investment of Rs 30 crore. This gateway is expected to serve as a platform to integrate international and domestic business jet services, tourism, and business meetings.

