Beyond the biggies: A look at some small wonders of wildlife

Mahima Anna Jacob By

Express News Service

KOCHI: This World Nature Conservation Day, TNIE reporter Mahima Anna Jacob takes a look at some small wonders of wildlife that call for enhanced research and conservation efforts

Turtle tales

The conservation of the endangered Olive Ridley turtles, which frequently nest on the Kerala coast, is a challenging task. Though the government has taken several steps to save them, what’s really needed is an effective policy to protect and conserve marine species and their ecosystem.

As per studies, eight districts in the state have reported nesting activities of this turtle in the past decade. However, owing to human intervention and a host of issues, ranging from beach littering, noise pollution, and artificial lights, the turtles are hesitant to come and hatch on the shorelines.

Kalesh Sadasivan, research associate and founder of the Travancore Nature History Society says, in addition to a lack of funds, the state also lacks enough data to develop a comprehensive project.“We plan to draw up a proposal for the forest department so they can create projects to conserve marine ecology and species,” he says. “Efforts are on to carry out a study along the coast to gather data.”

Kalesh adds that nesting sites have been identified on the shores of Varkala and Poovar in Thiruvananthapuram, and Chillakkal, Pozhikkara and Mukkan in Kollam. Olive Ridleys lay eggs during the breeding months from January to April.Sea erosion, sand mining and construction of groynes and seawalls have made the coast hostile for Olive Ridley turtles.

What could really help is community participation, asserts George Thomas, the chairman of the Kerala State Biodiversity Board (KSBB). “We are supporting the biodiversity management committees, and recently, we produced a documentary on this effort to build awareness. The participation of the local community is very important,” he says.

Cantor’s giant softshell turtle — also called Pala Poovan or Bheemanaama — is another endangered species. Its nests and eggs were discovered for the first time in 2021 near the banks of the Payaswini River in Kasaragod.

To preserve the nest, Ayushi Jain, research affiliate of the Wildlife Institute of India, worked closely with the local community. At present, the conservation activity is jointly done by the Forest Department, Kasaragod social forestry department and local communities. P Dhanesh Kumar, deputy conservator of forests, says artificial beds are created to prevent nest from getting damaged.

“Hatching happens in Pandikandam, Iriyanni, Bhavikara. We have appointed 10 residents from the area to watch the eggs. Recently, we kept 127 eggs, of which 21 have hatched,” says Dhanesh. -with inputs from Shainu Mohan.

Gliding beauty

The Rhacophorus pseudomalabaricus, also known as the Anamalai flying frog, is popular for its gliding skills. From one treetop to another, they leap effortlessly, with their light-yellow or reddish-orange webbed feet.

The loss of forest cover and the emergence of plantations has resulted in the loss of its habitat. It led to a sharp decline in the frog species, leaving it critically endangered. Found mostly at higher altitudes, over 1,600m, these beauties are spotted in the evergreen forests of Annamalai and the Cardamom Hills in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

A year ago, the Wildlife Trust of India initiated a habitat restoration project. As part of it, naturalist and Kerala Tourism guide Hadlee Renjith and his team set up two ponds at Windermere Estate in Munnar.

The idea struck him when he came across the frog in a tank previously used for irrigation purposes on the same property. The team set up the ponds — each about 10ft long, 3ft wide, and 2.5ft deep — using tarpaulin and jute sacks to hold water, and pebbles and vegetation to provide hiding spots.

“For breeding, they need stagnant water; an undisturbed habitat is where it thrives,” Hadlee says. “There should be vegetation around the waterbody, as they lay eggs on broad leaves. When the eggs mature, the tadpoles will slide into the water.”

In 2020, the project yielded results as they saw seven tadpoles in one of the ponds. “Rare frogs, as well as spiders, have found a micro-habitat in and around the ponds,” Hadlee smiles.

Snake star

In reptiles, a species of snake endemic to India, named Melanophidium bilinear aka two-lined black shieldtail or iridescent shieldtail, is considered one of the rarest species with very little information available about it in the wild. According to Arun Prakash Lal, a licensed snake rescuer from Kozhikode, it has been spotted only twice in the world, both times in Kerala.

“Though shield-tails have been identified in Wayanad, Munnar, and Idukki, this variety is hardly ever spotted. It primarily lives underground,” says Arun. “Conservation of snakes, in general, is crucial. Snakes are often treated with fear and revulsion. This needs to change. Understanding how to handle snakes in a way that they do not feel threatened and releasing them back into their own habitat is essential. Over the past few years, there has been some positive change in perception.”

Salim Ali’s bat

Latidens salimalii aka Salim Ali’s fruit bat is a red-listed species, which has been classified as ‘endangered’ since 2004.Found primarily in caves and rugged terrains of Munnar, Mangulam, Vazhachaal, and Chalakudy forest divisions, only about 1,000 of these bats have been estimated, as per the 2020 IUCN assessment.“There’s only limited knowledge about this fruit bat,” says scientist Peroth Balakrishnan, who heads the Department of Wildlife Biology at Kerala Forest Research Institute.

“The already endangered species is dwindling because of habitat loss and poaching. Some people consume its meat, believing that it has medicinal properties – this is unscientific. Also, the negative approach people have against bats, especially following the Nipah outbreak, is another reason for its decline.”

Since last year, Balakrishnan, along with PhD scholar Nithin Divakar, has been working on a research and conservation project. “It is being executed with the support of the forest department and the local communities,” he says. “Generally, we spread awareness of the importance of the species and the their ecological role. Also, we have identified 200 roost sites of fruit bats, and are trying to protect them.”

Eight-legged ‘tigers’

Identifying the number of endangered spider species is a difficult task as there aren’t enough arachnologists in the field, says Sudhi Kumar A V, associate professor, Department of Zoology, Christ College, Irinjalakuda. “Research on spiders is limited, unlike in the case of amphibians,” he notes.

However, he adds, the Poecilotheria Striata, a tiger spider species, was classified as ‘endangered’ under the IUCN Red List published in 2006. “The status remains the same.”

Found in the Western Ghats, the species, also called the bird-eating spider, was reported for the first time in Kerala when British researchers found them in Wayanad during the pre-Independence period. “Back then, it was classified as a commonly found species,” says Sudhi.Three years ago, the species was once again spotted in the Dhoni forest of Palakkad, thanks to Sudhi and his team, who were part of a UGC project to study tiger spiders.

“They can’t be found easily, as they step out from the tree barks only at night. They are found on trees that have deep dents,” he says. “Though venomous, their bite is not fatal.”Sudhi gushes that it is a fascinating species deserving deeper research. “Generally, male spiders are smaller than females,” he says. “Males have iridescent blue or yellow colours and vivid patterns on the legs; they attract females with a ‘mating dance’ raising their legs and flashing the natural art found on the ventral surface of their front legs.”

Since extensive research hasn’t been done, conservation efforts remain wanting, Sudhi rues. “Normally, in a cocoon, 10-20 eggs could be found. Conserving their habitat will help the ecosystem,” says Sudhi.

Mathew M J, an assistant professor and head of the Arachnology Lab at Sacred Heart College in Kochi, is another spider enthusiast of Kerala. He notes that the tiger spider species Poecilotheria Kanuma Vilas is also critically endangered, according to the 2008 IUCN Red List.

Found in Rameshwaram, this species was spotted at Chinnar near Munnar in 2016. “The ‘tigers’ are classified under the threatened species list. But due to the lack of research, it is not yet confirmed whether it is still critically endangered.”

“I have prepared a proposal on the need for the research, documentation, and conservation activities,” he says.“All we can do is spread awareness. If such species continue to decline, the population of several insects that harm agriculture will increase. Equilibrium is a must.”

Dragon in distress

Dragonflies and damselflies, collectively called odonates, are popularly known for their exceptional flying abilities. Several species are endemic to the Western Ghats. One of them, Idionyx galeatus, has been reported in Wayanad, Kodagu district, South Cabara, and Nilgiris, and is classified as endangered.

Vivek Chandran A, a PhD scholar in Environmental Science at Christ College Irinjalakuda, has been researching this particular species. “This dragonfly survives in high-altitude areas, around 1,000m. It’s endangered due to climate change and habitat degradation,” he says. “Temperature shifts affect the high-elevation forests that these dragonflies depend on. Also, invasive plant species suppress the growth of natural vegetation that the dragonflies live in.”

Vivek says the documentation of the population of this species and other new species is incomplete. He also points out a vulnerable species named Disparoneura apicalis and the essential conservation activities are undertaken.

“It has been reportedly found on Kuruva Island in Wayanad. I have been working on its conservation since last year and found that they depend on the plant Cryptocoryne retrospiralis. Due to tourism in the area, the plants have been destroyed. Now, however, the number of tourists allowed entry has been reduced,” says Vivek.

