Biker was intoxicated at time of accident: Nirmala College students 

Anson has 4 cases, including NDPS and murder bid, against him

Published: 28th July 2023 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2023 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The biker involved in the accident that claimed the life of a third-year BCom student of Nirmala College, Muvattupuzha, on Wednesday is suspected to be under the influence of alcohol while driving the motorcycle.

The Muvattupuzha police have registered a case against Anson Roy, 22, of Kalloorkad, for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. He has a history of involvement in four criminal offences, including narcotic cases and a murder attempt.  

It was around 4.45 pm on Wednesday that Anson’s speeding bike hit Namitha R, 19, and her friend Anushree Raj, 19, while they were crossing the road outside their college in Muvattupuzha. Following the collision, Namitha was dragged on the road for several metres before the bike came to a halt. Though the people gathered at the spot rushed all three injured to a nearby hospital, Namitha succumbed to injuries. 
Muvattupuzha DySP Muhammad Riyas S said the students who shifted Anson to the hospital and the authorities at the medical centre raised suspicion that he was intoxicated at the time of the incident. 

“We have collected the blood samples of the accused. He has been booked for narcotics cases before. We will conduct a detailed probe into the incident. Currently, the case is registered for culpable homicide. Based on the progress of the probe, if required, more offences would be charged against Anson,” he said. The officer said the police are yet to question Anson as he has also suffered serious injuries and is under treatment.

“Anson’s driving licence will be suspended and steps would be taken to cancel the registration of his motorcycle. He is undergoing treatment at Kottayam Medical College Hospital. Anushree’s condition is said to be stable. The police will also record the statements of students who were witnesses to the incident,” he said. 

Some of the students who were present at the spot have told police that Anson was warned about speeding before the accident. Similarly, students who shifted Anson to the hospital have also told police that he was misbehaving with them. “Blood results will reveal whether he was intoxicated at the time of the incident,” a police officer attached to the Muvattupuzha police said.

Meanwhile, Namitha’s body was brought to Nirmala College on Thursday for her friends and teachers to pay tributes. Later, the body was shifted to her house at Valakam. Namitha is the daughter of Raghu and Girija. The last rites were held at her house before cremation at a nearby crematorium.

