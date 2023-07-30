Home Cities Kochi

KUFOS signs agreement with US-based Meridian Biotech for fish meal testing

Through this agreement, KUFOS and Meridian Biotech seek to overcome the unscientific practice of juvenile fish catch.

KOCHI: Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Texas-based industrial biotechnology giant, Meridian Biotech, on Saturday. 

The collaboration aims to focus on the production and testing processes of protein-rich fish meals derived from indigenous non-fish raw materials. Meridian Biotech, a global market leader in the production of high-value single-cell proteins for the aquaculture and pet food markets, will join forces with Kufos to address critical environmental challenges and enhance the quality of aquaculture products.

Typically it requires 5kg of juvenile fish to produce 1kg of fishmeal, posing a threat to marine biodiversity. 

By implementing industrial production of fish meals based on single-cell proteins and making them available at affordable costs to aqua farmers, Kufos and Meridian Biotech seek to overcome the unscientific practice of juvenile fish catch.

Kufos vice-chancellor T Pradeepkumar said the availability of protein-rich fish meals is expected to reduce the rejection rate of Indian shrimp by the US and the European Union. 

