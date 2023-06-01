Kochi corporation examines issues faced by women, gender minorities

Anna Jose By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi corporation’s gender status study has recommended the installation of sanitary-pad vending machines and the building of women-friendly toilets in various parts of the city, among other measures. The study, released by Mayor M Anilkumar on May 31, is the first such gender status report by a municipal corporation in the state. The three-month-long study was conducted by trained Kudumbashree members.

Sheeba Lal, the welfare standing committee chairperson, said the study aimed to identify problems faced by women from various walks of life, including office-goers, homemakers and those in the fisheries sector, intellectually-disabled, transgender persons and widows.

“We explored issues faced by women and other gender minorities. The study also discusses financial issues, job security and other social issues,” she said.

Sheeba added that the welfare standing committee of the corporation will come up with programmes and initiatives to solve issues faced by women and other gender minorities.

The report suggested conducting medical camps through urban primary health centres at the division level to help detect anaemia, fertility-related issues, depression, and hormonal imbalance at the earliest.

The study was conducted using the Janakiya Asoothrana Pathadhi fund with Nisa as the project manager.

Other recommendations include the establishment of auxiliary groups to create job opportunities for educated women, setting up of daycare centres for kids from six months to three years, so that newborns of working women can be taken care of, and centres for intellectually-disabled persons.

The study also found that there has been an increase in the number of attacks against transgender persons in the city. The hormonal changes, social insecurities, challenges and drug abuse worsen the lives of transgender persons in the city.

The study recommended the establishment of counselling centres for them. It also suggested campaigns to create public awareness.

Key recommendations

Installing sanitary pad-vending machines

Constructing and maintaining clean toilets

Setting up counselling centres for transgender persons

Establishing daycare centres for intellectually-disabled persons and newborn babies

Conducting medical camps for women through PHCs

