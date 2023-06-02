Gym trainer in Kochi arrested for destroying tea shop and assaulting its owner

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police on Thursday arrested a gym trainer who went on a rampage and destroyed a tea shop before manhandling its owner and employee near the Aluva railway station.

The arrested is Faisal, 33, of Kombara. On Wednesday, the owner of the tea shop questioned Faisal for snatching the mobile phones of migrant labourers arriving at the railway station. Enraged over this, Faisal attacked the owner and sabotaged the shop using an iron rod.

Following a complaint lodged by the tea shop owner, personnel from the Aluva police reached Faisal’s residence on Thursday to nab him. Seeing the police, the accused released his dog to prevent the cops from entering the compound. He was arrested later after the police brought in more force. After entering the police vehicle, Faisal destroyed its glass window in anger.

He also created mayhem when taken for medical examination. There are five criminal cases registered against Faisal at Kalamassery, Alangad, Edathala and Palarivattom police stations. He was produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody.

KOCHI: The police on Thursday arrested a gym trainer who went on a rampage and destroyed a tea shop before manhandling its owner and employee near the Aluva railway station. The arrested is Faisal, 33, of Kombara. On Wednesday, the owner of the tea shop questioned Faisal for snatching the mobile phones of migrant labourers arriving at the railway station. Enraged over this, Faisal attacked the owner and sabotaged the shop using an iron rod. Following a complaint lodged by the tea shop owner, personnel from the Aluva police reached Faisal’s residence on Thursday to nab him. Seeing the police, the accused released his dog to prevent the cops from entering the compound. He was arrested later after the police brought in more force. After entering the police vehicle, Faisal destroyed its glass window in anger. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He also created mayhem when taken for medical examination. There are five criminal cases registered against Faisal at Kalamassery, Alangad, Edathala and Palarivattom police stations. He was produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody.