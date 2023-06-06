Home Cities Kochi

Kochi Corporation launched modern machine to clean up city’s drains

The robotic excavator can be used for removing silt from drains that don’t have road frontage.

Published: 06th June 2023 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2023 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

P Rajeeve, robotic excavator

Industries Minister P Rajeeve inaugurating the suction-cum-jetting machine for removing blockages in canals at Jos Junction in Kochi on Monday  | T P Sooraj 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The conventional method of cleaning drains in the city will soon be a thing of the past as the Kochi corporation has finally launched a machine to do the job. The corporation has bought a suction-cum-jetting machine with a capacity of 10,000 litres for the purpose.

The state-of-the-art device, launched by Industries Minister P Rajeeve, is being deployed for the first time in the state. An advantage of the machine is that it can clean up to 100 metres of drainage canal in one go. The machine can suck the sludge and sewage from the drain and clean it using the water extracted from the sludge. With the new machine, removing pavement tiles to clean the drains can be done away with.

The Chennai municipal corporation was the first to introduce the machine in South India. Kochi corporation secretary, irrigation department superintending engineer, and municipality executive engineer had visited Chennai to evaluate the operation of the device, which was helpful in preventing flooding in Chennai city.

On the basis of the team’s report, it was decided to buy the machine which costs around Rs 6.5 crore. The operation and maintenance of the machine will be carried out by the manufacturer itself.

Along with the new machine, the corporation also launched a robotic excavator for cleaning the drains. The robotic excavator can be used for removing silt from drains that don’t have road frontage.

Apart from these two machines, the corporation also launched Bandicut, a robot for cleaning manholes of the sewage line, the other day. The corporation is preparing to use the latest technology to prevent flooding in the city during the rainy season.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi Corporation drainsrobotic excavator
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp