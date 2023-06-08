Kochi Corporation constructs necessary infrastructure at Brahmapuram

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Following a major fire accident at Brahmapuram, local bodies have finally taken steps to construct the necessary infrastructure at the dump site. After three months after the fire that lasted for 12 days, the Kochi Corporation has completed several construction projects, including a watchtower, a water tank, a road leading to the plant, and bunds to prevent seepage of burnt ashes into the river. The total cost of these projects amounts to Rs 1.40 crore.

“Construction of one watchtower has been completed, allowing officers to monitor over 80% of the 110-acre land from the top. Additionally, 24 fire watchers are stationed around the clock at the dump site,” an official from the Kochi Corporation said.

The local body faced criticism for malfunctioning hydrants during the fire incident on March 2, 2023. However, the official confirmed that the existing hydrant has been properly maintained and is now operational.

A plumber has been appointed to operate the pump and ensure the hydrants are functioning.

To enhance firefighting capabilities, a water tank with a capacity of 50,000 litres has been constructed near the hydrant pump. This will facilitate easy pumping of water in the event of any future fire accidents. The waste heaps have been divided into different piles with 10-metre-wide circumferential paths into all four sides for effective watering.

The construction of the road leading to the plant has also been completed.“In order to prevent the seepage of toxic burnt ashes into the river, the National Green Tribunal and Kerala Pollution Control Board recommended covering the burnt heaps with tarpaulin sheets, which cost the Kochi Corporation Rs 57.4 lakh. Additionally, a collection and retention tank with drains has been constructed to collect and restrict the flow of floating debris and plastics into the river, at a cost of Rs 24 lakh,” the official said.

Furthermore, a bund has been built to prevent the seepage of burnt toxic ash into Kadambrayar, amounting to Rs 59.4 lakh. Work has been carried out to deepen the river along the jetty area at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant, ensuring a sufficient water supply even during low tide.

