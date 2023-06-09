Home Cities Kochi

Amal Jyothi college moves Kerala High Court seeking police protection

The closure of the college creates extreme hardships not only for the management but also for conducting admissions and university exams, said the petitioner.

Amal Jyothi College of Engineering

Amal Jyothi College of Engineering. Image used for representational purpose (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The management of Amal Jyothi College of Engineering, Kanjirappally, on Thursday approached the Kerala High Court seeking a directive to the police to provide adequate protection for the smooth functioning of the college. It also sought protection to ensure free ingress and egress to and from the college campus and protection for the life of the management and staff of the college. 

The college approached the High Court in the wake of widespread protests by students’ unions over the alleged suicide of 20-year-old Shraddha Satheesh, a second-year Food Technology student.

The supporters of the student unions forcefully entered the premises and threatened that they would not permit the staff, teachers, students or anyone to enter the college and forcefully blocked all gates. Following this, the management was forced to close the college.  

The closure of the college creates extreme hardships not only for the management but also for conducting admissions and university exams, said the petitioner.

