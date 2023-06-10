‘Appoint papal delegate to implement Unified Holy Mass’: MTNS

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Mar Thoma Nasrani Samgham (MTNS), too, has demanded the implementation of the Unified Mass in the Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly. It has sought the appointment of a foreign papal delegate for this purpose.

The demand comes in the wake of the implementation of the Unified Mass in 34 of the 35 dioceses of the Syro-Malabar Church.

MTNS sought the appointment of a European national as the papal delegate. “Despite the appointment of metropolitan vicars and apostolic administrators selected from among the local bishops, the issue has not been resolved. That is why we want a foreign delegate to come and resolve it,” said Reji Elamatha, president of the MTNS central committee.

According to him, during the special Synod that is being held to find a solution to the stalemate in the Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly, the bishops should conduct and live telecast the Unified Holy Mass. “This will convince the faithful that the Bishops are of a single mind. The current problem can be solved if the Bishops offer Unified Mass at St Mary’s Basilica, the base of Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese,” he added. MTNS also demanded the publication of reports of the commission appointed to investigate Basilica controversy.

MTNS Ernakulam Angamaly Archdiocesan Committee president George Joseph alleged that the liturgical controversy was a ploy to cover up the greed for status and power. He said, “The crisis is a product of secret planning, and there is a clear agenda behind the Church not ending the problem. Church institutions are being converted into business centres to make money,” he alleged.

MTNS also demanded that the priests should be made responsible for material matters only on essential occasions.

“Adequate control should be exercised over priests. When dioceses are formed, their size and boundaries should be determined so that superiors can carry out their duties smoothly. Overburdened dioceses should be divided,” George said.

KOCHI: The Mar Thoma Nasrani Samgham (MTNS), too, has demanded the implementation of the Unified Mass in the Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly. It has sought the appointment of a foreign papal delegate for this purpose. The demand comes in the wake of the implementation of the Unified Mass in 34 of the 35 dioceses of the Syro-Malabar Church. MTNS sought the appointment of a European national as the papal delegate. “Despite the appointment of metropolitan vicars and apostolic administrators selected from among the local bishops, the issue has not been resolved. That is why we want a foreign delegate to come and resolve it,” said Reji Elamatha, president of the MTNS central committee.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); According to him, during the special Synod that is being held to find a solution to the stalemate in the Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly, the bishops should conduct and live telecast the Unified Holy Mass. “This will convince the faithful that the Bishops are of a single mind. The current problem can be solved if the Bishops offer Unified Mass at St Mary’s Basilica, the base of Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese,” he added. MTNS also demanded the publication of reports of the commission appointed to investigate Basilica controversy. MTNS Ernakulam Angamaly Archdiocesan Committee president George Joseph alleged that the liturgical controversy was a ploy to cover up the greed for status and power. He said, “The crisis is a product of secret planning, and there is a clear agenda behind the Church not ending the problem. Church institutions are being converted into business centres to make money,” he alleged. MTNS also demanded that the priests should be made responsible for material matters only on essential occasions. “Adequate control should be exercised over priests. When dioceses are formed, their size and boundaries should be determined so that superiors can carry out their duties smoothly. Overburdened dioceses should be divided,” George said.