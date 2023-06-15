Kerala's Lifeline hospital doctor Cyriac Pappachan enters record book

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Dr Cyriac Pappachan, head of the gynaec laparoscopy department of Lifeline Hospital, Adoor, has entered the Asia Book of Records by successfully removing 4.420kg multiple fibroid uterus through laparoscopy. A 45-year-old woman from Pathanamthitta came to the outpatient department of Lifeline Hospital on December 28, 2022, with complaints of urinary retention. She had already been catheterized.

As the uterus was almost the size of a term baby in the abdomen, she was immediately hospitalised. The patient was briefed about the surgery by the gynaecologist. As she was initially anxious, Dr Cyriac gave her confidence and on the next day (December 29), the surgery was performed.

This is a landmark achievement because the uterus was the size of a term baby in the abdomen. The weight of a normal uterus is only 60-70g. The surgery took six hours, including specimen retrieval through four keyhole incisions. As per available reports, the uterus removed is the highest weighed one and is a world record.

