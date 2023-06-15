Home Cities Kochi

Kerala's Lifeline hospital doctor Cyriac Pappachan enters record book

This is a landmark achievement because the uterus was the size of a term baby in the abdomen.

Published: 15th June 2023 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2023 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

Hand shake, deal, acquire, acquasition

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Dr Cyriac Pappachan, head of the gynaec laparoscopy department of Lifeline Hospital, Adoor, has entered the Asia Book of Records by successfully removing 4.420kg multiple fibroid uterus through laparoscopy.  A 45-year-old woman from Pathanamthitta came to the outpatient department of Lifeline Hospital on  December 28, 2022, with complaints of urinary retention. She had already been catheterized.

As the uterus was almost the size of a term baby in the abdomen, she was immediately hospitalised. The patient was briefed about the surgery by the gynaecologist. As she was initially anxious, Dr Cyriac gave her confidence and on the next day (December 29), the surgery was performed.  

This is a landmark achievement because the uterus was the size of a term baby in the abdomen. The weight of a normal uterus is only 60-70g. The surgery took six hours, including specimen retrieval through four keyhole incisions. As per available reports, the uterus removed is the highest weighed one and is a world record.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Asia Book of Records Cyriac PappachanLifeline hospital
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
High tides hit the coastal areas along Dwaraka Beach in Gujarat ahead of cyclone Biparjoy's landfall. (Photo | Express)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp