Kochi Corporation begins collection of biomedical waste

Biomedical waste from households within the corporation’s limits will be collected on weekdays as per a fixed schedule.

Published: 21st June 2023 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2023 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

Kochi Corporation building

Kochi Corporation building (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Kochi corporation, in collaboration with Kerala Enviro Infrastructure Ltd (KEIL), has started biomedical waste collection under a unified system by following a collection calendar. Deputy Mayor K A Ansiya flagged off the project for scientifically processing biomedical waste, including sanitary napkins, on Tuesday.

Biomedical waste from households within the corporation’s limits will be collected on weekdays as per a fixed schedule. To avail of the service, customers should register themselves by calling the toll-free number (1800 8905089) between 9 am and 6 pm.

The collecting agency will provide separate bags to segregate biomedical waste as mandated under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016. A revised user fee of `12 will be charged for disposing of the waste. The fee was revised following strong public demand as the earlier rate of `54 could not be afforded by many. 

“Following the revision, people are now only being asked to pay the transportation cost. The corporation will bear the remaining expenses,” said an official of the civic body. Kochi Corporation health standing committee chairman T K Ashraf, chairman of development standing committee P R Renish, additional secretary V P Shibu, health officer Dr Sasikumar and others attended the flag-off event.

Biomedical waste collection schedule
Monday: Divisions 1-10 and 24-28
Tuesday: Divisions 50-64
Wednesday: Divisions 31-33, and 65-74
Thursday: Divisions 34-41
Friday: Divisions 11-23, 29-30 and 42-49

