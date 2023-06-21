Seven, including two employees, injured in clash at Cusat

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Five students and two employees of Cusat sustained injuries after a clash occurred between SFI and KSU workers at the School of Engineering, Cusat, on Tuesday. According to the students, eight students who arrived at the office of the Principal to give statements before an inquiry commission carrying out a probe into a clash related to the Sargam arts festival held on the campus were targeted.

കുസാറ്റിൽ വീണ്ടും അക്രമം അഴിച്ചുവിട്ട് SFI* ; 8 KSU പ്രവർത്തകർക്ക് ക്രൂരമർദ്ദനം.



കുസാറ്റ് സ്കൂൾ ഓഫ് എഞ്ചിനീയറിങ് പ്രിൻസിപ്പൽ ഓഫീസിൽ യൂണിവേഴ്സിറ്റി നിർദ്ദേശ പ്രകാരം എത്തിച്ചേർന്ന 8 ഓളം KSU പ്രവർത്തകർക്കും മറ്റ് വിദ്യാർത്ഥികൾക്കും നേരെയാണ് SFI പ്രവർത്തകർ ആക്രമിച്ചത്. pic.twitter.com/lsBivzoFxu — KSU_CUSAT (@ksu_cusat) June 21, 2023

KSU alleged that students were attacked inside the office of the Principal for the first time in the university’s history. The incident occurred around 11 am when around 30 students wearing helmets and armed with sticks and cycle chains barged into the Principal’s office and unleashed an attack on the students waiting there.

The gang climbed over the back gate and barged into the office, then threatened the staff and students. While Siji Hajira, an office attendant, tried to lock the grill, she was hit, and her arm was twisted and turned. Four students who sustained injuries on the head were taken to Kalamassery Medical College.

Later, KSU workers laid a siege protest in front of the administrative office, demanding the suspension of the SFI workers involved in the attack. According to the authorities, five students have been suspended, while the results of two have been withheld. KSU alleged that outsiders were involved in the attack, and the SFI workers inside the campus assisted them.

Students alleged the university authorities also extended assistance to the SFI activists. The authorities are now claiming that the CCTV cameras are dysfunctional and the visuals of the incident are not available.

“The campus and the office are equipped with CCTV cameras, and now they are saying the cameras in the Principal’s office are no functioning. Besides, no security staff had been deployed in the office while the evidence gathering was conducted. This was purported to help the SFI workers,” said a KSU worker.

