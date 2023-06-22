Construction-site accident in Kochi: Work had no permission; collector seeks report from village officer

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The construction-site accident that resulted in the death of a migrant at Njalakam Juma Masjid in Kalamassery is a clear case of man-made tragedy. The mosque’s construction continued despite the village officer issuing a stop memo due to the unscientific excavation of the construction site spread over one acre.

It is also learned that the mosque officials failed to get sufficient permission from the geology department before excavating the land up to a depth of 25 feet from the ground.

“The village officer had issued a stop memo to the people concerned after he found that the excavation was carried out without any proper measures,” Ernakulam district collector N S K Umesh told TNIE. The collector said a report in this regard has been sought from the village officer and police on the accident. Umesh said action would be taken against the persons who allowed the construction work despite the village officer issuing a stop memo.

Meanwhile, Nebu Abraham, a construction management expert, who visited the accident site, said clear negligence resulted in the mudslide. “This incident is not an isolated occurrence. It is alarming that the excavated side of the earth is allowed to stand vertically without any shoring or support. Even though the land contains laterite soil, it is crucial to have solid support in place to prevent a collapse, especially considering the adjacent main road that experiences heavy traffic throughout the day,” he said.

Abraham also said vertical excavation without proper support is a clear danger, especially next to a busy road. “Authorities must take immediate action to prevent such incidents. Blaming contractors or owners is insufficient. Approvals for construction, particularly deep excavations, should involve rigorous evaluation of designs and methodologies.

Our country lacks accountability for such failures, highlighting the urgent need for an engineers’ bill to hold engineers and designers responsible. The engineers at the authority must be held accountable for any mishaps under their jurisdiction. Safety should never be compromised, and a culture of accountability is essential,” he added.

