KSRTC bus stand revamp: Plan for land swap reached with Vyttila hub

For decades, the KSRTC has been receiving flak for delaying modernisation of its Ernakulam depot despite the fact that it gets frequently flooded by rainwater.

Graphical illustration of the proposed Ernakulam KSRTC bus stand

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The long-delayed renovation of the Ernakulam KSRTC bus stand received a major boost with stakeholders approving a new land-swap arrangement with the Vyttila mobility hub. The proposal, for which Cochin Smart Mission Ltd (CSML) has allocated `12 crore, will see KSRTC’s Ernakulam stand itself being converted into a mobility hub that can be accessed by both private and KSRTC buses. 

The Ernakulam KSRTC bus stand has eight acres of land. According to the proposal, it will hand over four acres of this land to Vyttila Mobility Hub Society – a special-purpose vehicle (SPV) set up by the state government – in lieu of three acres at Vyttila mobility hub for a new mobility hub for KSRTC.

The stakeholders’ meeting, held recently, decided to construct 26 bus-boarding slots adjacent to the terminal building – similar to the Vyttila mobility hub model – on the remaining four acres of land of the KSRTC stand, Eden said.

The meeting, attended by CSML officials, local MLAs, MPs, the mayor, and other officials, decided to initiate the work in two weeks and complete it within a year. The project has been assigned to the Kerala State Construction Corporation Ltd. 

Mayor M Anilkumar said renovation of the KSRTC bus stand was a joint demand of MLAs, MPs and the corporation. “One major issue the passengers faced at the existing bus stand was waterlogging. The only solution was to relocate it to Karikkamuri,” he said, adding the new plan will see this being implemented. 

“CSML made it clear that it won’t fund the project unless it’s for a common purpose. We want a bus stand with adequate facilities, and turning the KSRTC stand into a mobility hub will serve the purpose, and CSML can fund the project as well,” said the mayor.

As per the proposal, the new stand will have a waiting area for passengers, various kiosks of medical shops, refreshment stalls, etc, sufficient drainage facilities, a drop-off area for passengers, separate entry and exit for private vehicles, and a 7.45m-wide pedestrian pathway within the terminal building.

