Traffic congestion: Plan to widen road stretch from Edappally Junction to Oberon Mall in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Considering the traffic congestion at Edappally junction, the National Highway Authority (NHAI) will widen the 700-metre stretch from Edappally junction to Oberon Mall, facilitating six-lane traffic, said NHAI project director Anshul Sharma.

The NHAI is conducting a feasibility study on constructing an elevated highway from Oberon Mall junction to Aroor, the director said. He was attending a discussion on the concerns raised by local bodies over national highway development.

The meeting held at the Collectorate conference hall decided to conduct a joint inspection from Edappally to Moothakunnam to address the concerns raised by elected representatives of Paravur municipality and presidents of Varapuzha, Chittattukara, Vadakkekara and Cheranalloor panchayats.

Paravur municipal chairperson Prabhavati teacher complained that the canals and drains in Paravur have been choked as the road level has been raised. This will lead to waterlogging as the monsoon gains strength.

Responding to complaints regarding the delay in issuing a no objection certificate (NOC) to constructing houses on both sides of the highway, Anshul Sharma said only buildings with direct access to the NH need NOC. Buildings with entrances to panchayat roads do not need NOC. Only commercial buildings need to pay the fees for NOC.

The officer assured to consider the demand to provide 14 underpasses from Edappally to Moothakunnam to ensure a smooth flow of traffic.Opposition leader V D Satheesan, Hibi Eden MP, deputy collector Usha Bindumol and others were present in the meeting.

KOCHI: Considering the traffic congestion at Edappally junction, the National Highway Authority (NHAI) will widen the 700-metre stretch from Edappally junction to Oberon Mall, facilitating six-lane traffic, said NHAI project director Anshul Sharma. The NHAI is conducting a feasibility study on constructing an elevated highway from Oberon Mall junction to Aroor, the director said. He was attending a discussion on the concerns raised by local bodies over national highway development. The meeting held at the Collectorate conference hall decided to conduct a joint inspection from Edappally to Moothakunnam to address the concerns raised by elected representatives of Paravur municipality and presidents of Varapuzha, Chittattukara, Vadakkekara and Cheranalloor panchayats.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Paravur municipal chairperson Prabhavati teacher complained that the canals and drains in Paravur have been choked as the road level has been raised. This will lead to waterlogging as the monsoon gains strength. Responding to complaints regarding the delay in issuing a no objection certificate (NOC) to constructing houses on both sides of the highway, Anshul Sharma said only buildings with direct access to the NH need NOC. Buildings with entrances to panchayat roads do not need NOC. Only commercial buildings need to pay the fees for NOC. The officer assured to consider the demand to provide 14 underpasses from Edappally to Moothakunnam to ensure a smooth flow of traffic.Opposition leader V D Satheesan, Hibi Eden MP, deputy collector Usha Bindumol and others were present in the meeting.