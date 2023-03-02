BJP will win at least five Lok Sabha seats in Kerala, says Javadekar

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala is on the cusp of a change in politics and the BJP will win at least five Lok Sabha seats in the state in 2024, said former Union minister and BJP Kerala Prabhari Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday.

The CPM and the Congress ruled West Bengal for 30 years each, but now they have become insignificant. Similarly the people of Kerala will also reject these parties soon, he told media persons in Aluva.

Javadekar, who arrived in Aluva to attend the two day study camp of BJP Minority Morcha, said the Union government has reduced the price of petrol by Rs 13 per litre and diesel by Rs 16 per litre. But, Kerala government has increased VAT on petroleum products by Rs 2 per litre. He however, refused to comment on the hike in price of LPG that came into effect on Wednesday.

He alleged that the LDF government in Kerala is a symbol of corruption, crime, drugs, smuggling, lottery and liquor. The Modi government is implementing various beneficiary schemes for the poor and people in Kerala have realised that Modi will not discriminate though the state has not given a single seat to BJP. His views are national and he works for the upliftment of the poor, said Javadekar.

He said BJP workers have visited Christian homes during Christmas to create goodwill and a similar exercise will be undertaken by visiting Muslim homes on April 21 to celebrate Ramzan.

