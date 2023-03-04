Home Cities Kochi

Untamed fire at Brahmapuram waste plant poses health risk

Fire and Rescue Services officials are continuing their efforts to fully douse the fire at the waste plant.

Published: 04th March 2023 11:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2023 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Smoke engulfs Kochi city as the Fire and Rescue Services is yet to quell the fire that broke out at the Brahmapuram solid waste treatment plant.

On Friday, the Indian Navy, following the request of the Kochi Corporation Mayor Anilkumar and Ernakulam District Collector Renu Raj, ran a helicopter observation in the affected area. A helicopter from the Southern Naval Command has collected photographs and details on the condition and has submitted it to the Naval Head Quarters. Also, the Indian Navy has offered help to the fire and rescue services. 

Fire and Rescue Services officials are continuing their efforts to fully douse the fire at the waste plant. The fire dousing operation started on Thursday evening. Fire tenders from Thrikakkara, Gandhi Nagar, Eloor and Kalamassery fire stations are still stationed at the place.

“The heavy smoke emanating from the fire has affected the visibility. We sprinkled water on the surface of the waste piles. But the plastics at the bottom part are still burning. Similarly, fire tenders are finding it hard to reach the corner areas of the plant. We are using extended pipes to douse fires there. Attempts are made to bring the situation under control at least by Saturday,” an official said. 

 “We are monitoring the pollution level and will submit the primary report soon. The detailed report can be submitted only after inspecting the place,” said Baburajan P K, the chief environmental engineer.

