Invisible aligners for a pain-free smile

Published: 07th March 2023 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2023 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

Invisible aligner

Invisible aligner

By Dr Theertha Hemant
Express News Service

KOCHI:  A good smile is hindered by many factors. Gum prominence and malaligned teeth are some of them. The most common solution to them is traditional metallic braces. However, many people avoid them due to the pain involved. Along with the pain, your smile is also affected. The alternative is invisible aligners. As the name suggests, they are not visible outside.

Invisible aligners are the first choice for those who give prominence to beauty. They can be removed while brushing and chewing and can be cleaned easily. Made of smooth plastic, they do not cause any pain. Aligners can be customised according to each customer and they give better results than the braces. 

Making 
A dental specialist will scan the gum and teeth of the customer and send the report to the lab. Aligners will be designed by a technician and an orthodontist with the help of software. The whole process is simulated digitally.

Aligners over braces 
Aligners can be cleaned easily compared to braces. They need not be tightened like braces at frequent intervals There are no restrictions on the food also. They are not painful and do not hinder your smile like metallic braces. It is very useful for people studying or working at faraway places, and find it difficult to attend every appointment. 

Aligners can be used at any age, starting from 14 if your teeth and gums are healthy. Choose your aligner wisely after a consultation with your dentist.

The writer is the chief dental surgeon at Theerthas Tooth Affair 

