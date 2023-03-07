Home Cities Kochi

Kerala man sets ablaze lottery shop after Facebook Live threat

People who know him claimed that he is undergoing treatment for psychological issues.

Published: 07th March 2023 07:38 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Police have arrested a Vadakekotta native who set ablaze a lottery shop in Tripunithura after threatening about the same on Facebook Live. The incident happened around 6 pm on Friday.

The assailant, Rajesh T of Vadakekotta, poured petrol on the front portion of the shop and set it on fire. The lotteries placed on a rack in front of the shop were gutted in the incident. It is estimated that lotteries worth `1 lakh were destroyed in the fire. However, a huge tragedy was averted due to the timely intervention of the employees. They poured water to prevent the fire from spreading further into the shop. Currencies kept in the shop were completely drenched while the employees doused the fire.

Meanwhile, people gathered at the spot caught Rajesh and handed him over to the police. According to the police, Rajesh is a small-scale lottery seller who is mostly seen in front of a bar in Tripunithura. “On Friday afternoon, Rajesh came on Facebook Live and told the viewers that he was going to torch a lottery shop in protest against certain agencies that are said to be dominating the sector.

People who know him claimed that he is undergoing treatment for psychological issues. After arresting him, we moved Rajesh to a hospital,” an officer at the Hill Palace police station said. Menakshi lotteries were in the limelight after they sold the Onam bumper winning lottery in 2021. 

